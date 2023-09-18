Highlights Triple H has "big plans" for two WWE Superstars in 2024, with Kevin Owens being one of them

The other wrestler, whose initials are DM, could be either Drew McIntyre or Dominik Mysterio, both of whom are featured stars on Raw right now

With WWE now looking to do more long-term booking, Triple H and the creative team are already drawing up plans for next year

Reports have claimed that Triple H has 'big plans' in store for two top WWE Superstars as we head out of 2023 and into 2024.

There are now just 15 weeks left of this year, and while that may sound like a considerable amount of time, it only leaves us with three main roster Premium Live Events before the turn of the year.

Of course, Survivor Series is the show that sticks out among what’s left of the wrestling calendar, with it possible that the November spectacle could help to pinpoint where the company will be headed in the months following, but, you’d be forgiven for already looking ahead to next year.

Who will Triple H push in 2024?

WWE’s schedule always hots up between January and April, so, it’s the perfect time for certain performers who are ready make a push to the top of the card to make that next step, whether it be for the first time ot to return to the top of the card.

Now, per a tweet reliable Twitter source BWE, it’s said that Triple H have ‘big plans’ for two specific WWEE roster members, providing their initials to tell fans who might be in line for a push in 2024.

2024 big plans for KO and DM.

It’s clear that ‘KO’ is said to mean Kevin Owens, who has been dubbed 'the king of WWE'. However, there has been no clarification as to who the person in the tweet initialised as ‘DM’ references, with this alluding to one of Drew McIntyre or Dominik Mysterio. Based off recent storylines and reports, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise for it to be either man.

For Drew, there have been rumours for months that WWE are considering a major heel turn for the 38-year-old. To add more weight to these suggestions, the most recents editions of Raw have even featured teases of this happening, with the Scotsman visibly getting more and more annoyed with the laid-back, childlike nature of his tag team partner Matt Riddle.

McIntyre’s contract has been a popular point of discussion, too. It’s possible that a swift change in character and a push towards some of the WWE’s title gold may prove to be a persuasive factor in getting the 2020 Royal Rumble winner to re-sign with the company.

What are Triple H's plans for Dominik Mysterio?

Though, the case for it being Dominik Mysterio simply revolves around how vital The Judgment Day as a group have been to Monday Night Raw as of late. Due to the success of the act, WWE have even had them appear on other shows like SmackDown and NXT.

Dominik Mysterio’s role in The Judgment Day can’t be understated either. The 26-year-old is currently the NXT North American Champion, and, no matter when and where the WWE is hosting a show, fans can’t wait to shower Dom with a deafening chorus of boos.

It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see WWE put a huge spotlight on Mysterio and his stablemates as we move into 2024, even more so than they already do.

Name Dominik Mysterio Kevin Owens Drew McIntyre Age 26 39 38 Height 6ft 1" 6ft 6ft 5" Weight 200lbs 266lbs 265lbs Debut 2020 2000 2001 Titles Won 1x Tag Team Champion & 1x NXT North American Champion 1x Universal Champion, 1x NXT Champion, 2x Intercontinental Champion, 3x United States Champion & 2x Tag Team Champion 2x WWE Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x NXT Champion, 2x Tag Tean Champion & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

Who WWE and Triple H decide to strap the proverbial rocket to as we move towards the new year remains to be seen, though, it looks positive for Kevin Owens and, potentially, Drew McIntyre or Dominik Mysterio.