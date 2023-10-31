Highlights The Miz is a reliable and long-standing star in WWE, with multiple championships and a memorable character.

It’s been suggested that The Miz could be set to undergo a major character alteration in the coming weeks, with Triple H considering adding him to the DIY act, one of the most poopular tag teams in WWE.

Miz is perhaps WWE’s most reliable star. He was first brought in 2004 to compete on ‘Tough Enough’ and made it to the main roster just after spending just two years in developmental. These days, it’s hard to imagine Raw or SmackDown without the Hollywood A-Lister, and he certainly has the credentials to reflect his longevity with the company.

Now, almost 20 years later, the 43-year-old is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion and the man that most people think of when they see the midcard title. He has also had two stints with the WWE Title, with his second run happening just two and a half years ago and coming around a decade after his first.

The Miz is set to turn babyface in WWE

Miz is also on the list of WWE’s ‘Grand Slam’ champions, meaning he has been trusted with the world title, both midcard championships and tag team gold during his career. In fact, he is one of very few men to have completed the set of titles twice over, and constantly reminds the fans of this each time he is on TV.

However, some fans groan at any hint of praise for the former two-time WWE Champion due to how repetitive his act can be at times. He has the same catchphrases as he did many years ago and his overall presentation hasn’t been altered in some time. Though, one thing that can’t be doubted is that the obnoxious Hollywood A-Lister is a natural at being a heel.

Yet, that isn’t to say that WWE haven’t tested the waters in terms of a babyface run for The Miz. As someone who’s been with the company for as long as he has, he’s certainly endured some hardships during his time and he would surely have a relatable story to tell which would garner a lot of fan support.

Triple H might be adding The Miz to DIY

The latest Miz face turn was probably around 2013, but, according to BWE on X, Triple H and the creative team are currently toying with the idea of a fully-fledged face turn which would see him team with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who have recently reformed their ‘DIY’ tag team.

Few ideas discussed over a potential Miz face turn working with DIY. Not confirmed yet though.

This is actually something we started to see the first inkling of October 31's episode of Raw. Miz was initially supposed to host an edition of his talk show with GUNTHER, but the current Intercontinental Champion took longer than purposely took longer than expected to appear in the segment out of disrespect toward the man who invited him to the ring.

Flanked by his Imperium stablemates Vinci and Kaiser, the Austrian was keen to belittle The Miz as a weak IC Champion who came before him. Contrary to what a heel would’ve done, the former two-time Grand Slam Champion took the fight to all three might despite being at a numbers disadvantage.

He didn't side with DIY last night, but they did make their entrance for their match with Imperium as Miz was leaving, sowing the seeds of them aligning together in the near future.

As always, as more comes out about the creative direction for The Miz, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.