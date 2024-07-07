Highlights Triple H sympathizes with Damian Priest's error during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

The focus should be on Priest's impressive performance, not the mistake, according to The Game.

The botched pinfall could be linked to Drew McIntyre's delayed Money in the Bank cash-in.

Triple H has now spoken out about the awkward mistake that occurred during Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank. The Premium Live Event is now in the books, and there are many talking points heading out of the show. Making worldwide headlines, the news of John Cena’s impending WWE retirement shocked viewers who aren’t ready to say goodbye to the 16-time world champion, and we also saw Drew McIntyre win the Money in the Bank briefcase and fail his cash in on the same night.

However, unfortunately, there was a different moment in the night that will be a popular area of discussion among wrestling fans heading out of the show, as a botch during the World Heavyweight Championship match created a moment of confusion for everyone watched. Damian Priest’s title defence against Seth Rollins was The Visionary’s first match in over three months and one of the most anticipated matches of the entire Premium Live Event. Due to the stakes added to the match, fans couldn’t wait to see whether The Archer of Infamy would be forced to leave The Judgment Day. But, in the end, the focus was on Damian for a very different reason.

In the midst of what was a good match, Rollins hit his usual falcon arrow and attempted a pin. To the surprise of those watching around the world, and even the competitors themselves, Priest didn’t kick out. Since it wasn’t the planned finish, the referee didn’t count the three, and the commentators had to pretend it wasn’t three despite it looking as if it was. It was an awkward moment that was saved only by Drew McIntyre’s music shifting the attention to him. Now, we have some reaction to the botched pinfall, as Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has commented on the moment at the post-show press conference.

Triple H Was Sympathetic to Priest's Error

The boss doesn't want it to take away from the impressive performance

Shortly after Money in the Bank wrapped up, Triple H appeared at the show's press conference and it was no time at all until he was asked about the error that Priest made. He was honest, but supportive of his talent and stressed that he didn't want the mistake to take away from the solid performance from the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Human beings in a ring, mistakes happen, things happen, it is what it is. It’s funny for me now looking at that – if that was something I was involved in as a talent, I don’t care how good the rest of it was, that would be all I would think about. And to me, it’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. "But a bunch of people will attack that, criticize that, comment on that. I don’t know why, that’s just the negative so outweighs the positive sometimes."

The Game would continue to offer unwavering support to Priest, advising him to switch off his phone and just remember what he’s already achieved in his title run so far and his career as a whole.

"And to me, I wish I could just go in the back, shut off his phone, have no one talk to him for a while, and just have him think about all the other great stuff that happened in that, and the roll that he’s been on, and how great of a job he has done as World Champion. And what he’s done to get there and deserve it, because he deserves all the credit in the world for all those things, and he has stepped up to a place where when you see him as a performer now, I feel like I’m watching a champion come out. I feel like I’m watching a top-tier guy."

The Error Could Have Been Due to a Late Interference

Drew McIntyre's Money in the Bank cash-in came straight after

The incident could be linked to the production behind McIntyre’s cash-in, as there was a period of waiting before the Scotsman’s music hit. Perhaps the entrance theme was meant to interrupt the pinfall and cause enough of a distraction for the referee to not finish the three count as is. With everything going down as it did, CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre his cash in diverted attention enough for the botch to not dampen the match itself.

After Saturday night's result, Priest is now set to face GUNTHER at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Punk’s interfere inadvertently means Seth Rollins can’t challenge for the gold while Damian remains champion. Plus, if he can get medically cleared, the assumption has to be that Punk will finally square off with Drew McIntyre this August. As always, should more come out about the botch at last night’s Money in the Bank, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.