A move that WWE had previously banned was seen on NXT last night, and it seems like Triple H is now allowing his wrestlers to use it.

To say the world of professional wrestling is dangerous would be a massive understatement. As much as it is scripted, with competitors knowing the outcome as well as what moves are coming next, they must perform each manoeuvre with complete perfection or they risk sustaining a serious injury or inflicting one on an opponent.

As such, stepping into the squared circle involves a lot of trust between both wrestlers as they look to deliver the best possible show for the live audience in the safest way they can. Some performers are given the chance to plan out their own matches, while the majority have their clashes mapped out by those in charge.

WWE has banned several moves for being too dangerous

While wrestlers themselves are training to not do anything to cause genuine and serious harm, the companies themselves have to have strict guidelines on which moves are completely off limits, whether that be because of previous injuries stemming from it or an obvious high risk of danger. Particularly in WWE, there are numerous banned moves that are there to protect all involved.

Some spots that simply can’t be done involve chair shots to the head, which makes sense given the very real possibility of concussion and brain damage, but the inclusion of other moves remains a topic of heavy discussion, and some are even busted out on occasion. In particular, a huge fuss was made when CM Punk nailed John Cena with a classic piledriver on Raw in 2013.

Angel Garza hit a Tiger Driver '98 on WWE NXT

Now, it seems as if another of WWE’s unused moves has been unbanned, at least on this occasion. The opening match of last night’s NXT saw the team of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza challenge Tony D’Angelo and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo for their tag titles, when Angel hit a Tiger Driver ‘98 on Stacks, a move which Cedric Alexander has offered his reaction to online.

As you can see below, Alexander referred to the move by an alternative name, 'the money maker' seeming genuinely surprised to see it pop up on WWE TV. This is particularly notable as the move was in the headlines earlier this year when it came into play during an AEW event during one of their most anticipated matches of the year.

In June, during the star-studded second encounter between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the Brit nailed the Canadian with the Tiger Driver ‘98 in the middle of the ring. Admittedly, Omega’s landing seemed much more uncomfortable than that withstood by Stacks last night, but that isn’t to downplay any use of the piledriver under a WWE roof, especially on the developmental show.

It isn’t yet clear whether those involved simply didn’t know about the move’s banned status, whether they got special clearance, or whether WWE’s overall policy on it has been loosened, but it’ll certainly by interesting to see if it pops up again in the future.

As always, as more comes out about WWE’s current stance on any banned moves, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.