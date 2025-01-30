Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the headliner at this year's WrestleMania. However, the announcement came as a complete shock to The Game. During a routine “WWE Town Hall” meeting in Stamford, Connecticut, Triple H was alongside WWE executives Nick Khan and Marc Shapiro when the event took a surprising turn.

As the meeting was drawing to a close, Shawn Michaels’ theme music blasted through the speakers as The Heartbreak Kid walked on stage. Soon after, bells tolled as The Undertaker joined his good friends on stage.

Triple H’s former D-Generation X teammate, Michaels, then grabbed the microphone and informed the crowd that he was about to make an “executive decision.” Michaels said: “Though you are in the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, it is only fair that The Cerebral Assassin, The Game, Triple H at WrestleMania 41, takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

As the announcement was met with great applause and cheers, it also left the WWE CCO visibly shocked. In response to the announcement, he said: “From a guy that usually has something to say about everything, I'm speechless. I’m going to kill Nick (Khan), if you see someone flying off of the roof, just ignore it.”