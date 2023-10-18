Highlights Bianca Belair, a popular WWE Superstar, is potentially gearing up for a return at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia next month.

The show, set to take place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia, already has some top-level stars set to appear. The likes of Seth Rollins, John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul have all already been pretty much confirmed for the Premium Live Event.

In the past, the Saudi shows have been used by WWE to bring back some of the company's biggest stars, both past and present, and offer the fans in attendance some of the most high-profile matches that they could possibly put on.

Fine examples of this include when The Undertaker faced Goldberg or when the Brothers of Destruction took on D-Generation in Shawn Michaels' first match in eight years.

WWE always wants to have the biggest names possible available, and judging by recent advertising for the event, another major star could be set to return either at Crown Jewel next month, or just before it.

Bianca Belair is advertised for Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair is potentially set to return from her period of absence for Crown Jewel, and has been included in the advertising for the event, despite not having been on TV since August 18.

As tickets went on sale for Crown Jewel, Triple H shared a poster for the event, which you can see below. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Belair, despite being on hiatus from WWE right now, is being advertised for the show in Saudi Arabia.

The tweet from Triple H seems to indicate that he's going to have the 34-year-old return to TV in time to appear on the show next month, and considering how heavily she is featured on the poster, it seems likely that her role will be quite a substantial one.

It's currently unclear what we should actually expect from Bianca at the even though, and whether she'll be wrestling a marquee match against another of WWE's top female stars remains to be seen.

Ring Name Bianca Belair Real Name Bianca Blair Date of Birth April 9, 1989 (age 34) Height 5 ft 7 in Hometown Knoxville, Tennessee Debut 2016 Finisher KOD

Fans will be thrilled though, as it seems like Belair, who is one of WWE's most popular stars, is on her way back to TV. She's been a major component of WWE programming over the last couple of years, and has emerged as a standout performer for the company. Her absence has been felt and she'll be welcomed back with open arms, by fans, talent and management of course.

Bianca Belair has been absent from WWE since August

After an attack by Damage Ctrl wrote her off of television, Bianca has been resting up and taking a break from WWE since August. It's a well-earned absence considering how big a role she played in the company's product and how heavily she was featured for such a sustained period of time.

Belair had carried a large bulk of the workload for a while and needed the break to recharge and come back rejuvenated and ready to take charge once again.

It's a testament to how big a star she is for WWE, though, that she has continued to promote the company at events away from television even in her absence.

READ MORE: WWE: Truth behind Brock Lesnar's Crown Jewel 2023 statusIn the past, Belair has been closely aligned to her partner, Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, the Street Prophets, but following the pair's recent heel turn, it will be interesting to see whether she will go through a similar character change and turn to the dark side, or whether she'll distance herself from the duo and continue to act as one of the faces of the company.