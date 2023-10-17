Highlights Bo Dallas's character, Uncle Howdy, may have been scrapped completely and it is unlikely that he will return to WWE TV in a major capacity anytime soon.

The return of Uncle Howdy was pitched to be part of Wyatt's legacy and include both storylines and in-ring appearances, but there have been no plans confirmed to bring the character back.

Dave Meltzer believes that Bo Dallas will not return to WWE TV or storylines, as he was only brought in as a favor to Bray Wyatt and there is currently no use for him.

Bo Dallas was brought back to WWE last year by Triple H, but following the death of his brother, Bray Wyatt, it's said to be unlikely he actually returns to TV.

While previous reports indicated that Triple H has been 'open to suggestions' on ways to bring Dallas' latest character, Uncle Howdy, to TV, the latest update indicates that the character may have now been scrapped completely.

Uncle Howdy made his debut as part of a new storyline with Wyatt just before his tragic passing. He looked poised to become a focal point of the latest Wyatt storylines. While there is always a chance that the character could return to television in some capacity as a tribute, it looks as though fans shouldn't expect to see the character back in a major capacity anytime soon.

Bo Dallas won't be returning to WWE

Howdy became a trending name in the wrestling world once again a few weeks ago when a report emerged stating that Triple H and WWE Creative were open to suggestions about how to continue Wyatt's legacy by having his real-life brother return to television.

The return was pitched to have Howdy featured in both storylines and in-ring appearances, as well as classic Wyatt segments such as the 'Firefly Funhouse' air on TV as a tribute to the late former WWE Champion.

However, to date, nothing has emerged about WWE going ahead with any plans related to bringing the character back to television, but numerous Wyatt tributes have continued throughout the company from Bray's friends in the past few months, including nods from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has chimed in with his two cents on the subject, stating that fans shouldn't expect Bo Dallas to return to WWE television or storylines in any capacity. Meltzer also noted that he was bought in to play the Uncle Howdy character as a 'favour' to Bray, having the following to say on the matter.

I think Uncle Howdy is done. I mean, the only reason Bo Dallas was even being used was as a favor to Bray Wyatt. So I mean, it’s possible they’ll use him, but I don’t expect him to be back.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether Dallas is under any sort of contract with WWE or if he was working with the company on a handshake, per-appearance deal as a means of furthering the Wyatt and Howdy storyline, that was just taking its first baby steps at the time of Bray's sudden passing.

However, the belief is that Triple H officially rehired Dallas and signed him to a deal, but with Wyatt tragically passing away, there just seems to be no use for him right now

Uncle Howdy is 'done' with WWE

Dallas is the real-life brother of the Bray Wyatt, and the two have always had a close-knit bond. They both broke into the business and shared the ring together on a number of occasions, especially during their developmental stages back in FCW/NXT.

Both Dallas and Wyatt in the past have gone on the record to state that they loved working with each other, and were hopeful that WWE would give them the chance to shine together as a unit over on the main roster.

The Wyatt and Howdy storyline was sadly the first and last time that Bray and Bo had the chance to work together in a major capacity on the main roster, and the storyline looked set to become a unique, innovative and featured one on WWE television before Wyatt's illness left him on the sidelines and ultimately cost him his life earlier this year.

Real Name Taylor Rotunda Ring Name Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy Date of Birth May 25, 1990 (age 33) Height 6ft 1" Weight 234lbs Trained By Florida Championship Wrestling Debut 2008 Titles Won 1x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x NXT Championship & 1x 24/7 Championship

WWE bringing Dallas in to play Uncle Howdy as a 'favor' to Bray Wyatt arguably would have fulfilled a lifelong ambition of both men, who always longed after sharing success as a sibling duo. It is a shame that fans will never again get to see the incredible creativity and chemistry that these two brothers shared when working together.

GIVEMESPORT continues to send our best wishes to the friends, family and fans who are continuing to mourn the loss of one of the most creative wrestling talents of all time, the late, great Bray Wyatt.