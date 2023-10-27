Survivor Series 2023 is on the horizon and the WWE Universe has been pumped up with excitement to witness the supposedly last Premium Live Event of the year, unless one is added at the very last minute.

Amidst a lot of rumors regarding the event, an update on Triple H’s plans for the WarGames match has added a lot of confusion, as it seems like 'The Game' has changed his mind on what's going to go down next month.

Reports from reliable sources have claimed that the plans that were finalised for a WarGames match at Survivor Series will no longer be what fans are treated to, as Triple H and the creative team will instead put on something else.

WWE is planning on having two WarGames matches at Survivor Series

Crown Jewel is right on the corner and things are starting to shape up for Survivor Series 2023. Triple H seemingly has some massive plans to end the banger year on a high note. WWE has some massive matches made official for their return to Saudi Arabia. Though the WWE Universe has been very excited about the international event, the anticipation for Survivor Series seems to be out of the park.

While the PLE was sold out for a long time now, WWE has opened around 3000 more seats to cater to the high demand for tickets for the event. However, WWE is yet to announce a match for the show, making the sellout even more impressive.

While WWE hasn't confirmed anything either way, reports from Fightful have indicated that a WarGames match is slated to take place at Survivor Series next month, likely involving Judgement Day. That's not all though, as teases on WWE TV have also indicated that the match will return this year after debuting on the main roster in 2022.

As noted, Judgement Day is slated to be part of the men's WarGames match, at least that was the case as of earlier this month, but WrestleVotes is reporting that Triple H has 'changed' his plans, with stars from SmackDown set to be added.

Regarding War Games, I’m told creative within WWE has gone back & forth for a while now on the matchup for Survivor Series. Within the last few weeks the thought was to keep the story only on the RAW side of things, but the sense from a source is that has now changed…

RELATED: Salaries of WWE's highest-earning stars in 2023Seemingly, the Judgment Day and the Bloodline might team up to be a part of the men's WarGames match this year. It was earlier expected that the team of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso would take on the Judgment Day and JD McDonagh at the event, but that's likely going to change.

However, with Jimmy Uso getting involved in the Judgment Day business and Kevin Owens moving to Friday nights, it seems like plans have changed, with teases even indicating that a Raw v SmackDown match might be what's being worked on.

CM Punk could return at Survivor Series

The hottest question roaming around in the wrestling industry currently isn't surrounding WarGames, but more on CM Punk’s status ahead of Survivor Series 2023. Since he was fired from AEW, an update on his next step is yet to come.

Rumors of former World Heavyweight Champion making and appearance at the PLE had the WWE Universe excited a few weeks ago. However, things turned around when an update suggested that WWE had turned down the chance to sign CM Punk, a decision made by Triple H, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan.

Anticipation for CM Punk returning to the Triple H-led company is at its peak. It would be interesting to see how things turn out in the Allstate Arena on November 25th.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Survivor Series 2023