The latest update on CM Punk’s WWE status has been revealed, with Triple H and co reportedly feeling as if they have the former World Heavyweight Champion 'in their back pocket'.

Punk is currently on the free agent market, with his AEW contract being terminated with cause over two months ago, and while he has kept busy by providing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championship, fans are eager to learn what's next for him.

Of course, his initial move to AEW brought the 45-year-old out of a nine-year hiatus from competing, so a lot of fans felt it was safe to assume that Punk may resume his absence now that his working relationship with Tony Khan had come to an end. However, for the last couple of weeks, speculation has grown and grown surrounding a fairytale WWE return for the former World Champion.

Fans think CM Punk could return at Survivor Series

Given that this year’s Survivor Series is set to take place at the United Center, there is a huge portion of his supporters that are currently desperate for any hint of news that the Chicagoan will be in his hometown on November 25 to take part in one of WWE’s annual staples, and, within the last week, rumours have picked up once again surrounding this possibility.

Initially, BWE tweeted that Punk was set for a call with WWE higher-ups and that the backstage feeling was that a return was coming, which predictably set the online wrestling community alight with excitement. Though, this was later shot down by WrestlePurists, who was keen to state that Punk’s sources had told him that the alleged meeting was not happening, the reliability of which was backed up by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

WWE feels CM Punk is 'in their back pocket'

Later, speaking on WrestlePurists’ YouTube channel, Ibou laid out the latest developments on the situation. To begin, he revealed that CM Punk is actively in training in case he gets the call from WWE as he is keen on the move and feels that anything can happen at any time in the wrestling industry. From this, he said that the company themselves feel as if they have the former WWE Champion 'in their back pocket' when it comes to bringing him in.

Specifically talking about BWE’s report of a meeting between Punk and WWE, Ibou once again opposed these claims, saying that, if the former WWE Superstar was to ever any contact with the company, he would speak to Nick Khan directly, rather than Triple H, Vince McMahon or anyone else.

CM Punk isn't sure why WWE Superstars are teasing his return

Also, as many fans have noticed, WWE have been actively teasing Punk’s return on their weekly TV, with certain wrestlers hitting the 'Go To Sleep' and commentary including lines that are associated with the star. To provide Punk’s opinion on this, Ibou revealed that CM Punk said ‘why’ and ‘I don’t get it’ in response to the references.

He closed off by reminding fans how WWE usually handle their returns. In some cases, the company choose to inform the media of any impending surprises, while other times see them completely ‘no sell’ the queries and change subject. It’s believed that Fightful were told that Punk would not be at Survivor Series to handle expectations and minimise the chances of a hungry Chicago crowd hijacking the show.

CM Punk could have a match at WrestleMania XL

Ibou discussed how CM Punk has a lot of options open to him in 2024, including WWE who are offering him a ‘no for now’ rather than a rejection of a return. Should he make a comeback in the near future, it’s said there's a chance he could be brought back for WrestleMania season if one of Triple H's top stars is in need of a big match.

The presumption from many, including CM Punk’s side is that WWE is keeping him as a possible back pocket card to use for WrestleMania season if a guy needs a big match and has no creative direction.

As always, as more comes out about WWE’s stance on a potential CM Punk return, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.