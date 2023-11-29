CM Punk only returned to WWE on Saturday evening, but Triple H already has plans for his newest signing to feud with his top star, Roman Reigns.

Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series and with it comes a whole batch of potential dream matches that fans cannot wait to feast their eyes upon. It looks like the former AEW Champion will soon face off with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in what will be a match that many are excited about.

Beyond the former Shield member, though, there is an entire roster of stars that would have incredible matches with Punk and the thought of the potential feuds is another to make even the most casual of fans take notice. There are talents he has yet to face, such as Chad Gable or LA Knight, and there are rivalries that may be revisited like Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

WWE is planning a Roman Reigns v CM Punk feud

One name that has reportedly been discussed in terms of future feuds for CM Punk is the biggest that WWE has to offer right now and could very well be the biggest possible match Triple H has in his back pocket.

While Rollins is the priority for Punk right now, there has already been talk about him facing off with the biggest star in WWE, Roman Reigns, at some point down the line. According to Sports Illustrated, a feud between the two has already been discussed and is planned for the future. Watching the 'Voice of the Voiceless' take on the 'Tribal Chief' would be incredible and seems to be something that's already being worked on.

Paul Heyman has had close relationships with both men on television and would likely factor into the rivalry in some way, with Punk even referencing his former manager during his return promo on Raw this week. Reigns has faced off against Punk in the past, as a member of The Shield, but this is a very different version of the star than the one the 'Best in the World' remembers, and the rivalry would almost certainly guarantee fireworks.

Reigns has already admitted in the past that he doesn't like Punk but is willing to work with him if it's something that the fans are interested in, so the seeds have been sewn.

CM Punk's first feud is with Seth Rollins

As Punk made his shocking return to WWE, one man was seen very angry at the fact was Rollins, and it was a moment that caught fans' attention. For good reason too, as the star is set to be the first man to take on the two-time Money in the Bank winner in a real rivalry now that he's back.

Reports suggest that the two will actually meet at the Royal Rumble in a couple of months with Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship likely to be on the line. The first hints of the feud have already been shown, and it's sure to be a very exciting period. It's still early days, but Punk's return has already gotten off to a strong start and with the news that hell face Reigns once his feud with Rollins is over, things should only continue to get better.