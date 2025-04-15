Summary Triple H is overseeing a record-breaking era for the WWE.

A two-time Hall of Fame inductee, his in-ring career wasn't just winning championships.

The Game revealed which match made him question his position in the WWE.

The WWE is about to enter the Grandest Stage of them All, with Triple H at the helm for the second consecutive year. Having spent several years in NXT, cultivating a brand that competed with, and sometimes bettered, the main roster, the King of Kings has brought his talents to the role of Chief Content Officer.

A fan favourite in the eyes of the WWE Universe, this is due to the Game's long-time association with the Stamford-based giant. Producing a career that earned him a Hall of Fame induction, the Cerebral Assassin did all there is to do in the squared circle. However, this was nearly not the case, as Triple H has revealed a match that made him want to quit wrestling.

Having spent a year of his career in WCW working with a gimmick that was destined to fail, the New Hampshire native joined the WWE and hasn't looked back. Becoming the company's second-ever Grand Slam Champion, his CV of accolades finds him as one of WWE's most successful in-ring competitors. A career that many wish to replicate, it was nearly a career cut short, as the King of Kings revealed which match and which opponent brought him to nearly quit WWE.

Triple H Reveals Which Match He Hated

He wasn't happy with the opponent or the referee