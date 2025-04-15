Summary
- Triple H is overseeing a record-breaking era for the WWE.
- A two-time Hall of Fame inductee, his in-ring career wasn't just winning championships.
- The Game revealed which match made him question his position in the WWE.
The WWE is about to enter the Grandest Stage of them All, with Triple H at the helm for the second consecutive year. Having spent several years in NXT, cultivating a brand that competed with, and sometimes bettered, the main roster, the King of Kings has brought his talents to the role of Chief Content Officer.
A fan favourite in the eyes of the WWE Universe, this is due to the Game's long-time association with the Stamford-based giant. Producing a career that earned him a Hall of Fame induction, the Cerebral Assassin did all there is to do in the squared circle. However, this was nearly not the case, as Triple H has revealed a match that made him want to quit wrestling.
Having spent a year of his career in WCW working with a gimmick that was destined to fail, the New Hampshire native joined the WWE and hasn't looked back. Becoming the company's second-ever Grand Slam Champion, his CV of accolades finds him as one of WWE's most successful in-ring competitors. A career that many wish to replicate, it was nearly a career cut short, as the King of Kings revealed which match and which opponent brought him to nearly quit WWE.
