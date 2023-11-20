After Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio on a recent episode of SmackDown, the wheels were firmly put in motion for the two to embark on a heated feud once the former United States Champion returns from injury. Recent reports have suggested the pair won't be alone in their rivalry, though, with suggestions that they will form teams to take each other on.

It remains to be seen which side of the war the rest of the LWO will fall on, as the duo have been working closely with the faction for quite some time. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega and Carlito are all currently members of the faction, so it's difficult to predict whether they'll turn on Mysterio as Escobar has or if they will stand firmly alongside their leader.

One thing is for sure, though, whatever side the group takes, the other will need to find help in what is going to be an entertaining war. It seems as though WWE already have one star lined up to get involved too.

Triple H has big plans for Dragon Lee

Having already made a strong impression in WWE following his arrival earlier this year, Dragon Lee is reportedly going to play a major role in the feud going forward and join forces with Mysterio. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, that's the current plan anyway, and it will see the 28-year-old solidify his spot as a future star in the company.

At the moment, Escobar is acting alone and is feuding with his former teammates, but the apparent plan to include Dragon Lee, and have him also take Mysterio's side nonetheless, implies that the former NXT man won't be alone for long. There's also been discussion about Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza joining the rivalry according to Meltzer, and the pair would almost certainly join Escobar.

Rey Mysterio will endorse Dragon Lee

Triple H's decision to include Dragon Lee wouldn't be to simply add reinforcements to Mysterio's team as he faces off against Escobar, but there's a much bigger picture in mind according to Meltzer. Having the 28-year-old join the former World Heavyweight Champion would result in Rey essentially endorsing him and helping push him to another level in WWE.

READ MORE: Injury update on Rey Mysterio after he has tenth knee surgeryComing off of his 10th knee surgery, it's pretty clear that Mysterio doesn't have all that long left as an active competitor in WWE, and he has even admitted that he likely won't still be in the ring in two years' time, and after such an incredible career, it's time that Triple H and co begin to plan for a life without him.

He's undeniably been the biggest luchador the company has ever seen, so whoever takes over from him has a very tough task. It seems that WWE thinks Dragon Lee might be up for the job, though, and if Mysterio personally endorses him as his successor, fans will likely buy into it too.