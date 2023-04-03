Triple H, who is the chief content officer of WWE, spoke in his post-WrestleMania press conference last night to explain why the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes ended the way it did.

It was a result that left a large portion of the WWE Universe annoyed, with The Tribal Chief picking up the victory over Rhodes, retaining his titles in the process.

It was a big missed opportunity a lot of fans felt to crown a new champion and send Cody Rhodes to whole new levels as the company's biggest and top babyface.

It wasn't just the end result that annoyed fans, though, it was also how it all played out and went down.

Fans fuming with Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes conclusion

The reason as to why there was a lot of controversy surrounding the result was because Reigns secured the win after Sola Sikoa obstructed the event even though he was removed from ringside.

He hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike when it appeared that the 37-year-old was going to hit Reigns with a third Cross Rhodes. Reigns then took advantage of that and ended up sealing the win, which secured his Universal Championship title.

With so much controversy surrounding that moment, it received negative reaction on social media, and as a result of the backlash, Triple H was asked to front up and explain the reasons as to why Rhodes was not the winner of the main event like many wanted.

What did Triple H say about Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Speaking in his post-event press conference, he explained why the victory was awarded to Reigns and not Rhodes, much to the dismay of pundits and fans alike.

Fans were disappointed at the final outcome because a lot of the supporters anticipated that Rhodes would win, which would have been his crowning moment, and it would have cemented his position as the top babyface of WWE.

“It’s always interesting to me when people say how could that happen, or how could they do that in that moment," Triple H said.

"It’s almost perfectly spelled out in this story, to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never changes. Tomorrow night on Raw at the sold out Crypto Arena the story continues, the story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter. But the story continues and that is where the story gets interesting to me.”

This story is far from over, folks!