This year's SummerSlam saw an incredible card, one of the best in years. There were some fantastic matches on the show including Logan Paul vs Ricochet, Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor. One of the marque contests was Brock Lesnar taking on Cody Rhodes in a grudge match after the pair had engaged in a rivalry throughout the entire summer.

It was a fantastic bout that saw the 'American Nightmare' emerge victorious. Shortly after the match, Brock shocked everyone with his actions. Lesnar was surprisingly gracious in defeat and raised Rhodes' arm to pay tribute to his opponent after he lost, and it immediately sparked rumours about a potential retirement. With Triple H noting that the moment was 'unscripted'.

Since returning to WWE in 2012, the former WWE Champion has been a part-time star, whose appearances in the company often come in small doses, but with his actions after the bout, many predicted we might have seen the last of Lesnar inside the squared circle. That, apparently, was by design too, with Triple H wanting fans to believe that the former UFC star had decided to hang his boots up for good.

Triple H wants WWE fans to think Brock Lesnar has retired

Honouring Rhodes in the manner in which he did was very unusual for Lesnar, who very rarely showed that side to his character, and it immediately sparked rumours and ramblings among fans that he may be calling it time on his career, and it seems like this was my design.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has noted, ahead of Lesnar's absence from Crown Jewel, that WWE and Triple H wants fans to think that Lesnar has stepped away from wrestling and won't be coming back, making his eventual return even more surprising. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, though, that was all by design and WWE actually wanted fans to think.

That was always the plan, you know when he left and there were people going, ‘was that his retirement?’ I was told [WWE] wanted it to seem like it, but he’s coming back.

It's an interesting creative decision from WWE to lead fans to believe that Lesnar was possibly retiring, but that will only make his eventual return all the more exciting when the time comes. Which, shouldn't be too far away now.

Brock Lesnar is expected to return at the Royal Rumble

It's not a WrestleMania season without Lesnar in the mix, which is why it's not too surprising to see that the apparent plan that's currently in the works is for him to return by the Royal Rumble to really get involved in the build-up to the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It's already been confirmed he won't be appearing at Crown Jewel, but with the Rumble in January, we might only have to wait a couple more months for his return.

Ring Name Brock Lesnar Real Name Brock Lesnar Height 6 ft 3 in Weight 265 lb Date of Birth July 12, 1977 (age 46) Hometown Minneapolis, Minnesota Finisher F5

It remains to be seen who Lesnar will face at WrestleMania. He's almost always involved in one of the show's marquee matches, and it will no doubt deliver whoever he takes on. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Brock Lesnar.