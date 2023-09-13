Highlights WWE and UFC have merged to form TKO Group Holdings, marking the first time the wrestling giant is not majority-controlled by a McMahon.

Triple H's role in WWE will remain unchanged as Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer.

Both WWE and UFC will continue to operate as separate entities, but there is potential for crossover between the two in the future.

WWE has officially merged with UFC to form one gigantic money-making media conglomerate known as "TKO Group Holdings". This massive game-changing deal marks the first time in history that the wrestling giant hasn't been majority-controlled by a McMahon.

With news of the sale prevalent online for months, the future of WWE's top employees has been questioned by wrestling fans all over, particularly since Vince McMahon's return to power to the company seemingly threw Triple H's status up in the air.

Now, new details have been released with information about "The Game's" backstage role within the WWE moving forward following this truly historic merger between two massive companies.

Has Triple H's role in WWE changed?

At the official merger, an overwhelming amount of details emerged on the future of both the WWE and the UFC, and it goes without saying that this transitional period will be incredibly important to both products moving forward.

All business jargon aside, WWE fans are simply wondering what the future of the product will be given such a major business event taking place, and whether or not the Raw or SmackDown shows they know and love will see physical changed.

WWE President Nick Khan revealed during a conversation with ESPN that the day-to-day within the WWE will largely be the same, and the same can be said for the UFC. Dana White will still be overseeing operations of the latter, while WWE's commanding posts will also see very few changes, at least for the foreseeable.

Triple H's name has been doing rounds on the rumour mill recently leading up to the merger with speculation surrounding his future within the company, especially considering Vince McMahon's return to power in a backstage and creative capacity.

However, it was revealed that the multi-time World Champion's role within the WWE will not change at all. "The Game" will still serve the company as both the head of WWE's creative team, and maintaining his role as the Chief Content Officer for the company moving forward.

For the time being at least, it looks like WWE fans can rest easily knowing that Triple H will still be at the head steering the ship in the right direction after a massive and successful year for WWE programming.

Will the WWE and UFC have crossover shows?

Now that the WWE and UFC are part of the same company, it has been heavily rumored that there will be instances of WWE stars appearing on UFC shows and vice versa.

While this obviously cannot be ruled out given the larger-than-life personalities that work for the promotions are now working under the same TKO Group banner, Nick Khan addressed the situation and confirmed that both the WWE and the UFC will largely continue to do their own thing as separate entities.

UFC fighters are going to stay focused on the UFC and WWE superstars obviously do something different in our ring, but you also see in the UFC people with big personalities who, once their UFC run is done, once the UFC and the fighter says, ‘Hey, maybe now’s the time to call it a day,’ could those people have a longer life at WWE, an extended life with TKO? We think so.

For the time being, it is mostly expected to be 'business as usual' over at WWE headquarters, with Triple H continuing with his position of power over creative decisions involving WWE programming.

Of course, with Triple H maintaining his creative control over the company, it goes without saying that if "The Game" sees potential for a UFC star to transition to a WWE ring, it could certainly happen somewhere down the line.

