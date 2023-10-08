Highlights Despite leaving WWE after 25 years, Edge has no hard feelings and looks back fondly on his tenure with the organisation.

Triple H, who worked closely with Edge, supports his decision to join AEW and wishes him the best for his future.

Edge's incredible comeback from a severe neck injury mirrors a Hollywood storyline, and fans are excited to see him continue his career with AEW.

In a video posted on the 8th of October to the Fightful Wrestling X page, Triple H gave reporters his honest take on 25-year WWE veteran Adam "Edge" Copeland's departure from the organisation to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

After an illustrious run spanning a quarter of a century that saw him win a historic 31 WWE championships, Edge made his debut with the AEW organisation on the 1st of October, participating in an intense tag team brawl against former WWE tag team partner Christian Cage. While Edge sports a few more gray hairs than his younger self, the brief cameos he's made in AEW shows that the legendary WWE All-star still has plenty of fight left in him.

Edge's departure from WWE

Despite the WWE refusing to renew Edge's contract after its expiration earlier this year, there seems to be no hard feelings between the longtime pro and the organisation that made him a beloved performer the world over. In an X post addressing his departure from the company, Edge seemed to look back fondly on his 25-year tenure with the organisation.

Real Name Adam Copeland Ring Names Edge/Adam Copeland Date of Birth October 30, 1973 (age 49) Height 6ft 5" Weight 240lbs Trained By Ron Hutchinson & Sweet Daddy Siki Debut July 1, 1992 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 7x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WCW United States Championship, 12x World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2001 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2005 Money in the Bank match winner & 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

"I love the WWE and appreciate everything it did for me," wrote Edge in the heartfelt message. "They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I’ve been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I’d start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other."

While one would expect there to be some slight animosity from many of the WWE's more dynamic personalities with regard to one of their most celebrated performers departing for the banner of their rival organisation, there seems to be nothing but love for the 31-time champion.

Triple H talks Edge leaving WWE for AEW

In an interview recorded on the 8th of October, Triple H, who's worked alongside the departed Edge for his entire WWE career, weighed in on the departure with earnest sincerity.

"Time was right for him and time was right for us. I think he had an amazing send-off here," says Triple H in the very candid interview. "He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him. I'm very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message, 'I'm happy for him,' I'm proud of him and happy for him."

Triple H's sentiments seem to be ones echoed by much of the wrestling world and its devoted fan base, many of whom grew up watching Edge's historic run of numerous championships and unforgettable bouts with some of the WWE's most notorious personalities.

After bouncing back from a severe neck injury in 2011 that seemed likely to put a premature end to his storied career, the Rated R Superstar's legendary comeback is one reminiscent of many great Hollywood films. The hero, seemingly washed up and down for the count, rising from the ashes once more to the deafening roar of an admiring crowd.