Summary WWE Elimination Chamber's main event has been seen by the world.

Travis Scott's appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber has gone viral.

Triple H's comment to Scott post-event hints at a potential WWE match for the artist.

WWE's final PLE before WrestleMania has brought about a litany of talking points. The Elimination Chamber in Toronto has to be seen to be believed. From Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's hellacious Unsanctioned match to John Cena's industry-changing heel turn, it was a rollercoaster viewing experience for the WWE Universe.

A heel turn that has already been regarded as one of the greatest in WWE history, the segment saw The Rock, Cena and Travis Scott all entertain a gruesome beatdown on Cody Rhodes. Now, in newly released footage, it appears a future WWE match could be on the cards for Scott, that is, according to Triple H.

Scott, who appeared on WWE's inaugural Netflix show, was a noteworthy feature, with many fans confused by his presence. Nevertheless, the multi-platinum-selling artist made the most of his minutes, as he went viral for his exploits in the attack on WWE's Undisputed Champion. According to Fightful, Scott has been training for a future in professional wrestling, and it appears that the future might be arriving sometime soon. With Triple H posting a wholesome clip of Scott's reaction to his moment in Toronto, the Game could be heard hinting at a match for Scott.

Triple H's Message to Travis Scott

The Game hints at an in-ring future for the musician

Travis Scott made quite a name for himself among the WWE Universe following his antics at Toronto's Chamber event. Already admired among fans due to his energy at Raw on Netflix, Scott brought a new, serious side with him to the Rogers Centre.

Having reportedly legitimately injured Rhodes following his role in the beatdown, the musician also went viral for his slap on the Undisputed WWE Champion. A moment that shined a light on Scott's toughness and ability to bring it to WWE Superstars, it appears it might not be too long until Scott finds himself in a WWE ring again. Footage of the artist coming backstage has been posted online, and as Scott excitedly details his emotions, Triple H can be heard making an eye-opening comment that hints at a potential WWE match down the road.

"Just wait until you're in there doing it!"

WWE Elimination Chamber's Viral Main Event

The segment in which Scott was featured in has been seen by hundreds of millions

It wasn't just Scott's slap on Rhodes that went viral following Saturday night's main event, with the entirety of Cena's heel turn being witnessed by the world. A turn that no one saw coming, it sees the 2025 Elimination Chamber winner head to the Showcase of the Immortals in April with a new-found attitude.

Orchestrating a beatdown for the ages on the American Nightmare, there was no stone left unturned as Cena embarrassed Rhodes in front of Toronto and the WWE Universe. Selling his soul just for the opportunity of winning a record-breaking 17th World Title, the WWE programming that is to come between the pair has the WWE Universe excited.