Highlights Triple H met with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss WrestleMania potentially coming to London.

'The Game' was joined by WWE President Nick Khan for the meeting.

The earliest that WrestleMania could happen in London would be 2026.

WrestleMania in London may have taken a giant step towards becoming reality after WWE executives - including Chief Content Officer - Paul 'Triple H' Levesque flew to the English capital for talks with Mayor Sadiq Khan. Early indications are that those conversations were positive.

WWE legend John Cena caused a stir when he made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2022 to tease the possibility of 'Mania taking place in the UK. However, this most recent trip by company officials is perhaps the most encouraging sign yet that it could happen.

None of the promotion's four flagship events have been held on British shores since 1992, when SummerSlam became the first major pay-per-view in WWE history to be held outside of North America when it was staged at Wembley Stadium. That event was headlined by an Intercontinental Championship clash between the British Bulldog and Bret Hart, while fellow Hall of Famers 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Undertaker and the Ultimate Warrior also competed.

It was a historic night of action, but despite the success of the event, there has never been another Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam or Survivor Series on British social in the more than 30 years that have followed.

'The Game' was joined in London by WWE President Nick Khan

Following his meeting with WWE executives on Wednesday, Mayor Khan shared a brief video of the time they spent together on social media. Triple H can be seen beaming during the discussions. Speaking to talkSPORT at the conclusion of the meeting, he refused to be drawn on whether a future WrestleMania would be making its way to London, but admitted he was excited by the possibility.

"We've had an exciting afternoon here, meeting with the mayor, sitting down with everybody here in London to try to determine the next steps on what the big spectacle WWE event is that we can bring here to London and for all the fans here.

"I think we're all focused on the same goal which is bringing WrestleMania here, but we'll see where it goes."

While talking to the assembled media, Triple H addressed one of the biggest obstacles to holding an outdoor event in the UK - the ever-unpredictable weather!

"As the sprinkles come down on me right now, weather sometimes is a factor here, the time of year. We'll see. We're all here concentrating on the same goal and hopefully it'll end up in a great place."

Despite the positivity surrounding the recent talks, the location of next year's WrestleMania is already set, with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas confirmed to host WrestleMania 41 on Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th of April, 2025. The promotion also has an agreement in place with Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana to bring a future WrestleMania to the venue, although the exact dates of that show have yet to be confirmed.

Technically, then, WrestleMania 42 is in play for London in spring 2026. If it happens, it will be the culmination of many years of dreaming from UK-based WWE fans.