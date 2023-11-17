Highlights Triple H's focus on in-ring talent is refreshing for WWE, as seen by the recent recruitment of talented wrestlers like Dragon Lee and interest in Will Ospreay.

After Triple H took control of WWE following Vince McMahon's exit last summer, things have been a little different within the company. 'The Game' has re-placed focus on in-ring talent for the most part and has looked around the globe to bring in some of the most talented wrestlers around.

Dragon Lee is just one example of a very talented wrestler that the company recruited recently, and with WWE currently interested in Will Ospreay, that focus doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

However, it isn't just the best wrestlers of today that Triple H wants to bring to WWE, as it's emerged that the company is actually wanting to sign someone who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time, Kazuchika Okada.

It's refreshing to see WWE prioritising talented stars again after years of looking elsewhere. It's a sign of a promising future under Triple H's rule, and he's not just looking at bringing in some talented prospects, but also some of the most talented wrestlers on the planet. With rumours of CM Punk's return, things could get very interesting in WWE in the near future and, as reports have begun to surface about the company's interest in another superstar, it can only get better.

Triple H wants Kazuchika Okada to join WWE

There are few wrestlers on the planet with the CV that Kazuchika Okada has amassed over the years, and now WWE is interested in bringing the Japanese icon into the company. The 36-year-old has spent almost his entire career with New Japan Pro Wrestling and, in the process, he became one of the most impressive talents to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

The sheer number of all-time great matches that Okada has had with the likes of Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito are enough to get anyone excited and the notion of him eventually joining WWE is an intriguing one. Once dubbed 'one of the greatest wrestlers in the world' by Ospreay, the 36-year-old would be a huge acquisition for Triple H, and it's easy to see why the 'Cerebral Assassin' is so keen to work with him.

Shinsuka Nakamura could help WWE sign Kazuchika Okada

News of the interest was first reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who explained that people within WWE have told him that there's serious interest in Okada right now.

That's not all, as the report also explains that Shinsuke Nakamura, who is receiving a push as of late in WWE, could be a big factor in whether or not Okada actually signs for the wrestling giant...

"We’ve heard some talk of late regarding Kazuchika Okada. Obviously, they’ve had interest in him for years. But he’s always been loyal to New Japan. The pitch is that he’s now 36, and he’s close with Nakamura, Nakamura has worked for years in WWE, and it’s far easier on his body.

It's been stressed that Triple H is looking to push Nakamura to prove to Okada that the new regime is going to take Japanese wrestlers seriously, something that simply didn't happen when Vince McMahon was running the show.

WWE is the one thing Okada has never done, and he’s done everything he can do in NJPW. One person who buzzed us about the renewed interest in Okada said that one of the reasons Nakamura is getting a renewed push is to show that this regime is not going to treat Japanese like the stereotypical children-like role because Vince does that with people who don’t speak fluent English.

The notion that Shinsuke Nakamura's recent reinvigorated push within WWE could be a mere ploy to entice Okada is a shocking one, but there's no denying that the former Intercontinental Champion has been treated much better recently. Having already worked with both TNA Impact and AEW, WWE does feel like the last major promotion that Okada hasn't done business with.

Whether he wants to or not is a completely different question, but the fact that there's interest from WWE means they're going to give it a good go at bringing him through the doors and who knows, we might be hearing that iconic coin drop on a major Premium Live Event in the near future.