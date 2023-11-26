CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in one of the most shocking professional wrestling moments in recent history. There had been rumours online about the 45-year-old re-signing with the company almost ten years after he walked out on them, but nothing had been confirmed and there were no reports being leaked to journalists that suggested there was any truth in the matter.

Still, he did return and he did so as Survivor Series was about to go off the air. He made his entrance shortly after the WarGames main event match between Cody Rhodes' team and Judgement Day's team, to a thunderous reaction from fans in the building. They weren't the only ones excited, though, as people all over the world went wild and social media turned into a frenzy as many couldn't believe their eyes.

That's for good reason too, as Punk had some very high-profile issues with WWE in the past and has made no secret about his dislike for the company. He particularly had issues with Vince McMahon and Triple H, so it was hard to imagine he'd ever come back when either man was still involved. McMahon departed last summer, but HHH took control, so it didn't seem as though much would change in terms of Punk's position.

That wasn't the case, though, and it seems like whatever problems that once existed between himself and Triple H may have been resolved now. The Game has even shared his thoughts on the return now.

As has become the norm for most major WWE shows these days, the company held a press conference shortly after Survivor Series wrapped up and Triple H got proceedings underway. First running through some of the data surrounding the event, he then opened the floor to questions from the journalists in attendance, and it was no surprise to see the subject of Punk immediately brought up. This led to the' Cerebral Assassin' sharing his thoughts about the situation, including what's next for Punk in WWE.

Triple H addressed his previous issues with CM Punk

Speaking about how the deal to bring Punk back to WWE came to be, Triple H revealed that it had all come together 'very quickly' and claimed it was like 'lightening in a bottle' moment. He also touched upon the fact that WWE had done a solid job keeping the return a secret, admitting that the deal was sorted between himself and Nick Khan, with very few people outside of the pair being aware.

It was suggested by a journalist in attendance that members of TKO might have pressured WWE into bringing Punk back, but Triple H claimed that they found out he was coming back when he appeared on-screen at Survivor Series, which the Wrestling Observer has reported as being factually correct.

Commenting on the past issues that he had with Punk, Triple H gave a diplomatic answer, admitting that both men had changed over the years and so had WWE. He hinted that the fans' interest in seeing the former WWE Champion return is a big crux for the deal and that they're willing to make anything work to satisfy fans.

Attention now turns to what the future holds for Punk and what he'll do first now that he's back in WWE. The number of dream matches we might see is incredibly exciting, and we can't wait to see what he gets up to.