Highlights Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE, becoming the third AEW talent to cross over. WWE is treating her arrival as a huge deal.

She may start in NXT to further develop her in-ring skills before moving to the main roster. This will allow her to work in front of a smaller audience and prepare for bigger matches.

WWE could introduce Cargill through various storylines, such as a feud with Becky Lynch, a matchup with Rhea Ripley, or a faction storyline. These options would establish her as a main player in the company.

It’s now been officially confirmed that Jade Cargill has signed her WWE contract and is now a member of their active roster, becoming only the third-ever AEW talent to cross the divide and sign with the biggest wrestling company in the world, coming in just under 18 months after Cody Rhodes shocked the world at WrestleMania 38.

WWE themselves are treating this as a huge get, giving her a social media announcement and creating as much online buzz as possible before she even steps into their ring, something they very rarely do for a new signing. She has been pictured walking into the Performance Center, as well as some fans getting hold of some more images which show the 31-year-old looking as happy as can be inside the squared circle.

It’s clear that she will fit in well in her new home, so GIVEMESPORT looks at ten potential ways in which Triple H may choose to have Jade Cargill be introduced on-screen in WWE.

10 In NXT

As someone who is new to the world of WWE, it would surely make some sense to have Jade Cargill go through NXT before gracing the main roster.

In the past, there have been some company newcomers who have been afforded a pass to either Raw or SmackDown, but the only name that sticks out to have not done developmental first in recent memory is AJ Styles, who had a myriad of career accomplishments to fall back on.

Everyone agrees that Cargill will be a huge attraction for WWE, but wrestling fans have only seen her have short matches to this point. A stint on the Tuesday night show will allow her to work on her in-ring skills in front of a smaller audience to help the company ensure that she’s ready for the bright lights once they are comfortable having her square off with some of their best performers.

RELATED: WWE: New report reveals Triple H's likely plans for The Rock at WrestleMania XL

9 Becky Lynch feud

Perhaps her time in NXT can be very short... Recently, Becky Lynch returned to the developmental show in order to right a supposed career wrong for her, the NXT Women’s Championship. The Irishwoman came out on top against Tiffany Stratton in a stellar match, and Lynch has made it clear that she’s willing to take on any and all comers during her reign, elevating younger talent in the process.

But, at the end of the day, Becky is still a Raw star. As much fun as having 'The Man' on Tuesday nights is, her time on the show will surely not last too long as she’ll likely be needed on the main roster regularly again soon. So, maybe after a few weeks of Lynch retaining her gold, Cargill could make a surprise appearance and immediately take the title off one of WWE's biggest female stars.

Cargill beating Lynch for the title could happen on NXT, or in front of an even bigger audience on Raw, as Becky attempts to defend her title on both shows, instantly establishing the former TBS Champion as a main player on any brand.

8 Rhea Ripley storyline

Taking it up a notch further, what if the first time the WWE Universe sees Cargill on TV, she’s standing face-to-face with Rhea Ripley?

The Australian’s Women’s World Championship reign has been dominant to say the least. She has beaten everyone that has challenged to this point, and usually, Ripley’s matches aren’t particularly long, as Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell both stepped up for non-title matches which clocked in at less than three minutes each.

If that sounds familiar, then you’ll be well aware that AEW sent Cargill down a similar path during her time with the company. Her last two matches were her only losses during her entire run, with Jade stringing together 60 wins in a row before she lost consecutive bouts to Kris Statlander. Pairing Rhea with Jade would pit two seemingly unbeatable women against each other and fans would be on the edge of their seats should they ever clash.

Real Name Jade Cargill Demi Bennett Ring Name Jade Cargill Rhea Ripley Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) October 11, 1996 (age 26) Height 5ft 10" 5ft 7" Trained By AR Fox, Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Q. T. Marshall & Sonjay Dutt Scotty 2 Hotty & WWE Performance Center Debut March 3, 2021 June 22, 2013 Titles Won 1x TBS Champion 1x Raw Women's Championship, 1x WWE Women's World Championship, 1x Women's Tag Team Championship, 1x NXT Women's Championship, 1x NXT UK Women's Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner

7 Time for a faction

Another way Triple H could have Cargill come into WWE is as part of a faction. Many will remember the 31-year-old being flanked by Keira Hogan, Leila Grey and Red Velvet during her time in AEW, the group were known as ‘The Baddies’ and acted as lackeys for the then-TBS Champion.

In truth, members of Cargill’s previous group weren’t really presented as serious competitors while they stood alongside her, but, WWE could very easily build a faction around Jade that is filled with in-ring talent in its own right. She could very easily have competitors such as Tiffany Stratton and Jacy Jayne do her dirty work for her, before they perhaps get tired of Cargill’s bossy nature and spin off into infighting within the team.RELATED: WWE: Brock Lesnar comparing his hand size with Andre the Giant is mental

6 The first 'Paul Heyman girl'

Image Credits: BleacherReport

In AEW, Jade was often paired with ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling while on-screen. Usually, wrestlers are given managers to mask potential weaknesses to their promo game, but, having Cargill be a woman of few words could elevate her already impressive star power as she recruits someone to do all her talking for her.

If WWE opted to give their newest signee a mouthpiece, there’s probably no better option than Paul Heyman. At the minute, it’s fair to say that the 58-year-old has his hands full with his role as the ‘Wiseman’ of The Bloodline, but, perhaps he could start a new association with Jade Cargill as a way of having another investment outside of Reigns and his family, especially given how rocky The Bloodline dynamic has been as of late.

5 Another undefeated streak

Much like her time in AEW, those in WWE creative could easily have Jade run through members of the roster in convincing fashion for her first few matches in the company. This could take place on NXT or even the main roster as she defeats upper mid-card level talents in order to establish herself in front of the WWE faithful.

The company themselves have already put a lot of effort into telling their fans that Cargill is a huge deal, particularly with the online hype they’re trying to build for the star’s arrival. Having her be dominant backs up their heavy promotion of her, and, this route could provide a satisfying conclusion to her unbeaten run, rather than AEW having to rush Jade into two consecutive losses once they got word that she was leaving for Vince McMahon’s company.

4 Charlotte Flair feud

One of the major criticisms when it comes to Charlotte Flair is how she is only shown in title-centred feuds, without a proper rivalry away from the gold. If WWE wanted to have the 14-time women’s champion in a high-profile battle away from their title belts, being the first one to oppose Jade Cargill’s arrival in the company could be the way to go.

Both women are usually very focused on gold, so, a detour to find out who is best between them would certainly still feel like a high-profile matchup. In character, their personalities are very similar and they hold themselves in high esteem while living a very material lifestyle, so, maybe one could take exception with the other trying to steal their thunder, and they could decide to clash.

Real Name Jade Cargill Ashley Fleihr Ring Name Jade Cargill Charlotte Flair Date of Birth June 3, 1992 (age 31) April 5, 1986 (age 37) Height 5ft 10" 5ft 10" Trained By AR Fox, Bryan Danielson, Dustin Rhodes, Heath Slater, Q. T. Marshall & Sonjay Dutt Lodi, Sara Del Rey & Ric Flair Debut March 3, 2021 June 22, 2013 Titles Won 1x TBS Champion 6x Raw Championship, 7x SmackDown Women's Championship, 2x NXT Championship, 1x Divas Championship, 1x Women's Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner

3 New mid-card Women's title

Given that AEW as a company is only a little over four years old, it wasn’t a surprise when we saw them introduce more championships as their roster and reputation grew. Of course, they have always had the AEW Women’s World Title, but, a secondary women’s belt was introduced in early 2022, as Cargill was crowned the first TBS Champion to mark their debut on a new TV station.

Though, at present, WWE themselves don’t have a secondary singles title for their female competitors. Maybe Jade could introduce the women’s title similar to that of the Intercontinental and United States male equivalents, it could event have a brand-new name which hasn’t been used for any championship previously, irrespective of gender. That way, Cargill becomes the woman to beat while those lower down the card have something to aim for.

RELATED: WWE: Vince McMahon didn't ever see 'incredible' star as a 'main eventer'

2 Asuka & IYO SKY mix

We’ve discussed the possibility of Cargill coming in to disrupt the title reign of Rhea Ripley on Raw, though, what if she went into a title program that was already quite crowded? IYO SKY is the current WWE Women’s Champion, but, she has worthy contenders in Asuka and Charlotte Flair who are already vying for the gold.

Jade could come in and immediately upset the SmackDown women’s division by throwing her name in the mix when it comes to title contention. Plus, all three women currently involved in the championship picture are incredible wrestlers in their own right, so, it may do Cargill the world of good to step into the squared circle opposite some of WWE’s best current performers.

1 Face-to-face with Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is someone who is currently enjoying well-deserved time off from WWE, though, it’s fair to say that she had hit a wall in terms of character development before she departed. After holding the Raw Women’s Title for so long, it’s no secret that she needed some sort of change, but following winning the championship back at SummerSlam and losing it shortly after, it’s clear that she is yet to receive any new storyline motivation.

They could absolutely hold off on this match and save it for a huge stage, such as WrestleMania, but, if they pull the trigger on Belair vs Cargill straight away, it immediately puts Jade among the top names in WWE while also giving Bianca Belair’s direction a much-needed refresh. It would certainly be a big-time way to introduce the new signee and have her lock horns with The EST and current top babyface on SmackDown.

RELATED: One of WWE's biggest stars is 'closer than ever' to joining AEW Many fans are wondering what Jade Cargill’s first actions will be once she emerges on WWE TV, as more becomes clear about her future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.