Summary WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE showcased a game-changing heel turn by John Cena, stealing headlines.

Cena's upcoming WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes promises a chance to make history with a 17th world title win.

Triple H has revealed how he feels following the industry-changing moment.

WWE hit a home run with their Elimination Chamber PLE. The final special event before April's WrestleMania, four matches and an industry-changing segment from The Rock set the WWE on their way to the Showcase of the Immortals. With Bianca Belair and John Cena leaving their respective Chamber matches as victors, it was the latter who stole all the headlines.

Appearing to embrace Cody Rhodes after he rejected The Rock's proposal, the 16-time World Champion would turn on the American Nightmare, marking the first heel turn of his career. A moment that blew the roof off the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the mastermind behind WWE's booking, Triple H, has revealed his thoughts on the moment.

Following Cena's Rumble disappointment in February, the Champ told the world that he intended to main event WrestleMania and win his record-breaking 17th World Title. A rousing speech, the WWE Universe assumed this was just the fire of babyface Cena talking. In hindsight, Cena's promise was rooted in the fact that he would sell his soul to The Rock in order to achieve what he wanted. A moment that has already been praised as one of the greatest heel turns of all time, WWE's Triple H took to the Chamber press conference to discuss the segment.

Triple H Opens Up on Cena's Heel Turn

WWE's CCO loved what he saw

Since Triple H's reign as WWE's Chief Content Officer, the company has been on a huge run of success. Seemingly breaking record after record, Triple H is a man who knows all too well about being a face and heel. Having enjoyed equal success as a good guy and as a bad guy, Triple H has now allowed Cena to experience similar. Revealing that the turn was wholeheartedly up to the Champ, the King of Kings revealed his true feelings on the turn.

"I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of the biggest things in this business in the last 30 years, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt a more powerful moment … you just didn’t see this moment coming”.

Cena's WrestleMania Match

The Champ will face the American Nightmare

Triple H went on to wax lyrical about Cena's mindset, mentioning how he could have rode a wave of nostalgia for his last year but decided to do the unprecedented and challenge himself instead. A move that might pay dividends on the Grandest Stage of them All, Cena's WrestleMania match will present him with the chance to make history and win a record-breaking 17th World Title.

For Rhodes, this is a feeling he is all too familiar with. Having experienced heartbreak at WrestleMania 39, the Undisputed WWE Champion was nearly pushed aside last year before fan outrage saved him. Once again facing a dramatic Road to WrestleMania, Rhodes will have to dismantle both The Rock and Cena if he plans on remaining the WWE Universe's champion.