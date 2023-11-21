As Survivor Series approaches, so does the return of the WarGames match which made its debut on WWE's main roster last year. This time around, Triple H has set up a couple of incredible bouts to take place inside the hellacious cage and fans are excited.

This year's women's WarGames match will see Damage CTRL, comprising of Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky, taking on Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Shotzi and Charlotte Flair.

The men's match, which will likely main event Survivor Series, sees Judgement Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, as well as Drew McIntyre taking on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

The contest is the culmination of one of the most exciting stories in WWE right now and the babyface team is comprised of some of the most popular names in the company. Originally, though, Triple H had a very different idea and there was another huge figure from the company who he considered including in the bout.

Triple H considered John Cena for WarGames

As noted, Orton is returning to WWE for the first time since undergoing back surgery after picking up a 'severe' back injury in May 2022 that some within the company thought he'd have to retire from. Randy's first match back, and even his first appearance, will be in Chicago at Survivor Series as part of the men's WarGames match.

However, Randy wasn't HHH's only choice for the spot, as BWE has revealed that John Cena was considered for the match by WWE's Chief Content Officer during his recent run, which ended at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Cena is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time and his extended run in the company this year had fans thrilled. It makes sense why Triple H would want to find something for Cena to do at Survivor Series and adding him to the marquee match would have only amped up the hype surrounding it.

Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that Cena might not be around long enough to figure into Triple H's plans at Survivor Series, and he had to switch things creatively. Instead, the 16-time World Champion faced off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel and came out on the losing end.

Rumours of his retirement have begun circulating, and it remains to be seen when we can expect to see him back in WWE again, but Cena has ended his spell with WWE and returned to Hollywood following the conclusion of the actor's strike.READ MORE: Jey Uso's live reaction to Cody Rhodes' Randy Orton Survivor Series announcement

John Cena's latest run with WWE is now over

Once Hollywood was hit with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and movie productions were shut down, Cena found himself with plenty of free time, and he made the most of it, returning to WWE for one of his longest runs in quite some time. He was immediately integrated into some of the biggest storylines within the company and helped endorse LA Knight during his time on television.

Speaking about his return though, Cena was quite frank with the details and revealed he'd only be around until the acting strikes in Hollywood were over, and he could return to acting. Well, that day has come now and almost immediately after a deal was agreed upon, the former Royal Rumble winner vanished from WWE television.

Knowing his exit was always around the corner, it makes sense that Triple H decided to come up with something else for WarGames and with the returning Orton set to be the fifth man, it's safe to say we got a pretty good alternative instead.