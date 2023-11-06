WWE is always looking to build new talent and find their next crop of main event-level stars ready to step in and replace the current generation whenever the time calls for it. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owen and Roman Reigns were all names that they identified as ready to take the mantle from figures such as John Cena and Triple H, and it's worked a treat.

To continue growing as a company and keeping the product onscreen entertaining and fresh, this is a necessity for a wrestling company, and they've done it time and time again over the years. Bret Hart was replaced by The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, they were replaced by Cena and Randy Orton, it's just a cycle that continues to circulate.

Looking at the current WWE roster, there are a number of promising young wrestlers who could have what it takes to be the next big thing in the business. Grayson Waller certainly seems to be heading in the right direction, but Triple H has apparently now identified another star as a future main eventer, and his name may come as a surprise.

Triple H sees Julius Creed as a future WWE main eventer

As a member of Diamond Mine, alongside his brother, Julius Creed has shone as a special talent on the WWE roster. Whether it's in NXT, where the duo won the Tag Team Championships=, or recently in their main roster debut, they look and act the part. Alongside Ivy Nile, the group are incredibly entertaining as Diamond Mind and certainly have bright futures in WWE.

Triple H though, sees Julius' future stretching far beyond the stable and the higher-ups within WWE see him as a future main eventer, per the Wrestling Observer.

Julius Creed is one of those guys that they are very, very high on. They've been high on him since he debuted. People down there were telling me he's gonna be a main roster main eventer.

That's a huge show of faith from the company and indicates that big things are heading his way in the future, but it remains to be seen what this will mean for brother, Brutus Creed and Nile. The trio have been working together for a while now, so it's hard to imagine Julius breaking away anytime soon, but that might be the case considering how much the company value him.

The Creed Brothers have been called-up to WWE's main roster.

Brothers Julius and Brutus have already had their fair share of success in WWE. It was clear right off the bat that the company saw something special in them, and they won the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in February 2022, less than a year after making their debut.

They went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly and held on to them for a short period before dropping them back to the former champions. Having recently moved to Monday Night Raw, the future is bright for Diamond Mine.

Time will only tell how far Julius will go, but if the WWE personnel are right, he'll be heading to the very top in no time. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Julius Creed as well as his brother Brutus Creed.