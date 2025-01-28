Summary Jordynne Grace signed a multi-year contract with WWE after making multiple appearances on WWE television last year.

Grace's WWE signing was inevitable due to her widespread speculation throughout 2024.

WWE continues to bolster its roster with major signings.

Triple H has done it again. The 14-time-world-champion-turned- WWE -Chief-Content-Officer landed another major superstar to the WWE's already stacked roster. Fightful Select broke the news on Monday that the WWE has signed former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace to a multi-year contract.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also reported that Grace will be in Indianapolis this weekend, when the WWE hosts the 38th annual Royal Rumble. However, there was no confirmation whether she will be participating in her second straight Royal Rumble match. Johnson also noted that Grace was at the WWE Performance Center last Tuesday after the TNA Genesis pay-per-view on January 19th. It is believed that is when she officially inked her WWE contract.

WWE Signs Jordynne Grace

Grace's WWE signing was inevitable