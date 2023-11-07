Triple H reportedly 'massive interest' in signing Giulia, one of the world's best female wrestlers, so much so that she's due to be at the WWE Performance Center shortly.

Kairi Sane recently made her return to WWE, showing up to help Iyo Sky retain the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. The appearance sent shockwaves through the arena as she attacked Bianca Belair. Sane is far from the first star to return to the company following Triple H's takeover, with numerous former faces coming back to the company over the last 18 months.

WWE isn't just interested in bringing back some of their old talent, though, and they've recently made waves in the wrestling industry after they signed free agents Jade Cargill and the former Brian Pillman Jr. The company is clearly keen on strengthening their rosters and it's an exciting time to be a fan of the promotion right now.

Triple H wants to bring Giulia to WWE

The fun doesn't seem to be slowing down either, and they've recently been linked to another couple of the best talents in the world. First, they've been reportedly talking to NJPW star Will Ospreay. The Englishman is set to be one of the hottest free agents in wrestling once his contract runs out in February 2024, and WWE has reportedly already opened discussions with him about coming in.

Ospreay isn't the only star that WWE is trying to bag before their competition does. Giulia has emerged as one of the most talented women in all of wrestling recently and her work in Japan has gained her a massive fanbase. Almost every wrestling company in the business is keen to work with the star, including Triple H and WWE, according to reports.

Giulia is set to be at the WWE Performance Center soon

Per PWInsider, WWE has started speaking to Giulia about potentially joining the company in the near future, and talks are apparently that far along enough that she'll be visiting the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida soon. Landing the 29-year-old will be a massive get for the company, and alongside Cargill who signed last month, it's really encouraging to see WWE working to strengthen their women's division as significantly as this. Couple that with the return of Sane and there are exciting things on the horizon for the women working for Triple H.

READ MORE: 10 wrestlers Triple H should sign in 2024 as Will Ospreay rumours emergeGiulia is currently the New Japan Strong Women's Champion and has been killing it recently with some truly incredible matches all year long. There are few women in the world who can compete at the level which she does, and she'd instantly become one of the most talented women on the WWE roster if she were to sign.

Name Giulia Date of Birth 21 February, 1994 (age 29) Height 5 ft 4 in Weight 121 lb Debut October 2017

Just imagine the matches she could have with the likes of Asuka, Bianca Belair and Bayley. It would be simply incredible. Check out the table above to take a closer look at Giulia and learn more about her to prepare for her potential WWE debut.