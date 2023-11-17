Rey Mysterio's next big feud was revealed this week as Santos Escobar turned heel on his mentor and friend, betraying him with a vicious beatdown on Friday Night SmackDown. The pair had been working closely as members of the LWO for quite some time and a split didn't seem to be on the cards.

Of course, many expected that would be where they eventually wound up, but no one saw it coming this quickly, and it managed to shock fans all over the world. Escobar was relentless with his attack, and it's given Rey an excuse to take time off television for a period after he had his tenth knee surgery recently. While the plans are clearly gearing towards a feud between the two men, a recent report has revealed the sort of direction that WWE will have the rivalry head in.

If reports are to be believed, Escobar and Rey will be leading their own factions into battle for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, with Triple H's future plans for the storyline leaking online.

Triple H's plans for Rey Mysterio v Santos Escobar have leaked online

Rather than go down the traditional route of a one-on-one feud, Dave Meltzer has reported on an episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the initial plan for Mysterio's feud with Escobar is for the two to forge teams and take each other on in multi-man matches. This kind of makes sense when you think about the LWO, the stable that the pair were working alongside one another in until this week.

It remains to be seen what side of the rivalry the popular faction will fall upon, but one thing is for sure, the man left without his teammates will waste no time putting another group together ready to face off with his nemesis. With Survivor Series not too far away, the feud feels like it would have been perfectly suited for the traditional five-on-five elimination match that we've seen at the event in the past.

With Mysterio missing weeks of action, though, following the knee surgery, and the WarGames match taking centre stage as the big multi-man tag match at Survivor Series, it doesn't seem as though that's where this feud will culminate. Instead, expect it to take place at some point further down the line.

Rey Mysterio won't wrestle again in 2024

It's not been a good couple of weeks for Mysterio. First, he embarked on a short feud with popular influencer Logan Paul, which resulted in the 28-year-old beating Rey for his United States Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudia Arabia. The loss came after Paul used brass knuckles to take the champion out, but eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that it was Escobar who placed the weapon on the side of the apron within reach of the villain.

It was a subtle move that might have escaped the notice of most fans, but it was a subtle hint at where the relationship between the teammates was heading and low and behold, less than a week later, Escobar turned on Rey and is now embarking on a run as a villain within WWE. We've seen him play the role to perfection in the past down in NXT, so we can't wait to see what the star can do on the main roster now that he has the chance to embrace that dark side.