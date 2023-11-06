Following Kairi Sane’s return to WWE in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, it’s said that Triple H is planning to have more people will join her alliance with Iyo Sky.

On November 4, WWE headed back to Saudi Arabia to put on the latest iteration of Crown Jewel. It went down as their tenth Premium Live Event from the Middle Eastern country as part of a decade long agreement with the Ministry of Sport to bring professional wrestling to the kingdom which began in 2018 and featured many key moments.

The show this past weekend saw LA Knight fall at the hands of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, Damian Priest have his Money in the Bank briefcase stolen by Sami Zayn and Logan Paul get his first taste of gold in WWE as he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel

Importantly, Crown Jewel 2023 also featured two women’s matches, something which the inaugural Saudi-based pay-per-views didn’t achieve. On this occasion, Rhea Ripley was able to successfully defend her Women’s World Title against four other women while Iyo Sky bested Bianca Belair in a rematch of their popular Backlash match to keep hold of the WWE Women’s Championship.

Sky’s victory came after a returning Kairi Sane struck Belair just as she was about to give Bayley a KOD, proving to be the Pirate Princess’ first appearance in WWE since 2020. It’s important to note that, in storyline, it was made clear by commentary that the Damage CTRL leader didn’t seem to be clued-up on Kairi’s arrival, suggesting that a break-up of the group could be on the horizon.

Triple H is planning a big shock for Kairi Sane's return

Due to becoming frustrated with how often Bayley’s help has turned out to be in hinderance, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Iyo leave the tutorage of the former Raw Women’s Champion in order to side with Kairi.

To further fuel the idea of a new faction forming from the split of Damage CTRL, known Reddit WWE insider Kermit125 has suggested that more people are set to join the alliance Iyo and Kairi have seemingly formed. According to Kermit, it seems like at least two people will be joining the group, if Triple H gets his way, including one member that no one will see coming.

Another friend will join Sane & Sky, plus another that no one will see coming not even their closest ally

RELATED: Triple H sees 29-year-old star as future WWE 'main eventer'We don’t yet have any indication as to who this might be, however, playing off of history that has taken place in Japan, perhaps WWE could look to sign Mayu Iwatani for the faction, someone who is considered by many as perhaps the greatest women’s wrestler of all time.

There would be many fans who’d be reluctant to see ‘The Icon’ leave World Wonder Ring Stardom to join WWE, but there’s no denying the pre-existing connection between Iwatani and Iyo. In particular, the pair were a tag team known as ‘Thunder Struck’ during their time in Japan, so Mayu backing up the current Women’s Champion in 2023 would make a lot of sense.

If that wasn’t enough, Sky, Sane and Iwatani have all been part of a trio in the past, performing as ‘Threedom’ throughout 2016. Iyo ended these teams by turning on Mayu, but WWE could choose to play off their clear history should they be able to sign the women’s wrestling legend in the future.

As always, as more comes out about who could be joining Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.