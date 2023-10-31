As the rumours of a potential CM Punk WWE comeback rage on, it’s been suggested that we actually might not know one way or the other about Triple H's plans for his return until it comes to be.

On September 2, Punk’s AEW contract was terminated. It came following a week-long internal investigation into the star’s second physical altercation during his time with the company, this time involving Jack Perry as All In at Wembley Stadium was about to take place.

As mentioned, this wasn’t the first incident involving the Chicagoan whilst working with AEW, as he’d only recently come back from a combination of both injury and suspension stemming from All Out in 2022. But, while it was very frustrating for many viewers to see Punk have to leave the company that had brought him back from a seven-year absence from wrestling, his departure made the 'Straight Edge Saviour' an active free agent for the first time since his return to wrestling in 2021.

CM Punk is being linked with a return to WWE

As was to be expected, rumours began to circulate which linked Punk to a potential return to WWE not long after his AEW exit was confirmed and made public. Of course, this initially seems as if this would be a bad move for the now 45-year-old particularly given the rocky relationship he had with the company upon walking out in 2014, but, with a new structure in place and Triple H in charge of creative, some fans feel as if things would be different for Punk in WWE this time around.

On top of that, some among the fanbase quickly noticed that the company is planning to stage this year’s Survivor Series at the All State Arena in Chicago. It goes without saying that the venue was probably booked months in advance without anyone thinking that Punk would be able to appear there, but, now it’s possible, the show being in his hometown seems written in the stars.

RELATED: Triple H wants fans to think 'Brock Lesnar has retired' from WWE

Triple H will keep plans for CM Punk return a secret

Yet, reports came out not long ago which quashed any talk of Punk to WWE. Some stated that the two sides are yet to open talks, while others went as far as to suggest that WWE had already decided that they weren’t going to bring in the star, rejecting the chance to re-sign him.

However, while news sites run rampant with reports in the modern age, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that we’re likely to not know about Punk’s return until it happens, as Triple H would do everything they could to keep the comeback as a huge secret.

I was told it’s a ‘no,’ that doesn’t mean forever, it’s wrestling, but I’ve heard nothing new. My gut is that if something happens, maybe they would want to keep it a secret, but I was told it’s a ‘pretty strong no,’ and you know that’s the deal.

As of now, the general feeling remains that Punk completing a fairytale return to WWE is unlikely. Though, that isn’t to say that fans shouldn’t be allowed to dream or get their hopes up about hearing ‘Cult Of Personality’ blasting over the speakers at the All State Arena in November, as you can truly never say never with wrestling.

As always, as more comes out about the chances of CM Punk coming back to WWE in the near future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.