An exciting WWE act has garnered a lot of support backstage, according to reports, and that's led to Triple H changing his plans for the duo ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Today’s SmackDown roster is full of great talent. In the main event scene, the blue brand plays host to the likes of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, LA Knight and Randy Orton, who recently accepted Nick Aldis’ offer to become an exclusive to the blue brand.

Also, SmackDown is building a stellar tag team division. On the show, teams such as Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes have had solid performances over the last couple of months, and even fairly new duos are starting to get their chance to shine.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller have impressed WWE management

In recent weeks, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been placed in the tag team division, with two mid-card heels finding success fighting alongside one another. Viewers have been pleasantly surprised by the output they’ve seen from the pairing now known as ‘A-Town Down Under’ and it now wouldn’t be SmackDown without seeing the cocky team affect the show in some way.

Now, per WrestleVotes, it’s said that fans aren’t the only ones who have been happy with what they’ve seen out of Theory and Waller during their run, as WWE higher-ups are believed to have taken a liking to the team.

We’ve heard over the past few weeks of tremendous support for the team of Grayson Waller & Austin Theory. Source in creative has said it was meant to be a short-term pairing but those plans have changed. The expectation is that the brash, young team may benefit from the mutual partnership in the long run. Expect the duo to play a strong role in programming through WrestleMania.

Both men had a lot of potential, that was clear for all to see, but neither's booking had seriously caught the attention of fans. That has changed with their recent pairing though, so much so that WWE isn't looking to end it anytime soon.

Triple H has changed his plans for Waller & Theory

In fact, it was reported that Waller and Theory were only meant to be together on-screen for a short while, but those plans have now changed and they are expected to be given a prominent role as we head into WrestleMania XL.

It’s promising to hear that the duo of heels are likely to be a key part of the weekly shows as WWE gears up for its biggest show of the year, as Waller and Theory have surely done enough to earn a spot on the card at the 'Showcase of The Immortals' next April.

Of course, given that we’re still around four months away from WrestleMania XL, it’s not yet clear what the direction will be for Theory and Waller when the time comes for WWE to head to Philadelphia. As fans may remember, earlier this year, Theory walked in to WrestleMania this year as the United States Champion, successfully defeating John Cena in the opening bout of night one.

As always, as more comes out about the plans for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory heading into WrestleMania season, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.