Summary Triple H posted five fire emojis in reaction to CM Punk and Seth Rollins' war of words on WWE Raw.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated exchange ahead of their WWE Raw on Netflix showdown.

The two superstars sold their clash with an epic promo, creating anticipation for their upcoming match.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has spent the past few weeks hyping up Raw's highly-anticipated Netflix premiere on January 6th. This Monday marked the final WWE Raw on the USA Network. At the conclusion of the show, Triple H posted five fire emojis on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Why? If you missed the ending to Monday Night Raw on December 30th, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, two of the best wrestlers in the WWE right now, just made a last-minute entry for the segment of the year with a passionate and heated exchange of words ahead of their clash next week.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Drop Bombs in Epic Promo

A few names and touchy references were dropped

CM Punk and Seth Rollins are headed toward a collision course when they finally go one-on-one on WWE Raw's Netflix premiere on January 6th. But before the two superstars clash, The Best In The World and The Visionary engaged in a heated exchange on the mic to cap off Raw's final show on the USA Network.

The two dropped heavy verbal bombs on each other and even dropped a few touchy references. Before Punk arrived, Rollins talked about how the former AEW star picked up his ball and left the company. That's when the Chicago native entered the fray and countered by referencing Vince McMahon , the exiled former WWE CEO.

"The most industry-plant, clichéd line I've ever heard in my entire life. What paragon of virtue did you get that from? Who originally said that?" - CM Punk

The line "took his ball and went home" was first said by McMahon after Stone Cold Steve Austin left the company in 2002. Punk asked Rollins if he thought Austin "took his ball and went home." The Chicago-native then followed up by asking Seth if he thinks his wife, Becky Lynch, did the same. The seven-time Women's Champion has not appeared on WWE television since May 2024.

Of course, Rollins didn't take that jab sitting down. He countered by saying Becky is back at home raising their child, something CM Punk cannot relate to. Rollins also added that Punk did nothing but talk down on the WWE during his time away and even referenced the 46-year-old's tumultuous AEW run.

"You took every single shot you could to try to kill this place and you still couldn't do it. And then you took a big chunk of change to go join the competition. How'd that work out for you?" - Seth Rollins

As you'd expect, Punk had a comeback ready and went with another Vince McMahon reference. This one almost got to Rollins.

In the end, no fists were thrown. Those will be saved for next week. But CM Punk and Seth Rollins sold their upcoming clash with a masterful clinic on the mic. It's hard to blame Triple H for posting those five fire emojis. Punk and Rollins may not like each other, but when they work, they make magic together for the WWE fans.