Ric Flair recently made headlines after signing a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's AEW after WWE apparently nixed the Hall of Famer's pitch to return to the company. The 16-time World Champion now finds himself part of Sting's retirement storyline, but that won't be all, as Flair also revealed that he hopes to have a lengthy run in AEW as a heel and potentially even a manager.

While it was WWE who said no to Flair, there's a belief that perhaps Triple H and the team may look for 'payback' against the legendary wrestler for joining the competition.

The ex-WWE star suggested that Triple H may choose to have John Cena, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, break Flair's legendary 16-time World Champion record as a 'punishment' for signing with Tony Khan's company.

Triple H could 'punish' Ric Flair for joining AEW

Bully Ray recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio and chimed in on a number of interesting news topics currently circulating in the world of professional wrestling. The 52-year-old, who is a wrestling legend in his own right, was inevitably asked to comment on his thoughts of Ric Flair signing with AEW, which has been massive news in the wrestling business these past few weeks.

Bully went on to state that he believes that WWE could potentially break Ric Flair's legendary 16-time World Championship record, almost as a punishment for signing with AEW. In the past, WWE has always appeared hesitant to have anyone surpass Flair's timeless record, but that could change.

Right now, there are only a handful of other WWE Superstars who come close to matching Flair's record; John Cena, who ties with Flair at 16 reigns, Triple H and Randy Orton, who are tied at 14 reigns each, and Flair's own daughter, Charlotte, who has 14 main roster World Championship victories to her name, not including her NXT title reigns, which WWE doesn't recognise.

RELATED: Claim that feuding with Roman Reigns 'kills careers'Sting also has 15 World Championship victories in his illustrious career, but WWE doesn't recognise his reigns over in TNA or World Wrestling Allstars. With Triple H being retired, Orton being on the shelf and Sting approaching retirement in another company, that leaves Cena and Charlotte as the only possible candidates.

John Cena could win his 17th World Championship

Ray himself believes that the most likely candidates to surpass Flair's record right now are John Cena, who Bully Ray believes could defeat Seth Rollins to claim his 17th World Championship, and Charlotte Flair, who is already on track to surpass her father's record, which could now be moved off following his move to AEW.

If WWE has any kind of bug up it's a** because Flair went to AEW, you might see the WWE put John Cena in a position to break Flair's record. You know who this actually benefits? Charlotte. Daddy’s shadow’s not around right now for the next few years. WWE is going to go: 'We stood by you. We never put anybody else in a position to break your record. But now you've decided to take your talents elsewhere to a company that has created a little bit of problems for the WWE. Well, now maybe one of our guys needs to become the GOAT of all GOATs and the most decorated World Champion of all time.

It has to be said that the current head of WWE's creative team, Triple H, is a huge fan and good friend of Flair, so it looks unlikely that 'The Game' himself would be the one to pull the trigger on breaking Ric's record out of spite.

However, with Vince McMahon still assuming plenty of power, there is always a chance that the ex-WWE Chairman would get the final say on someone like Cena, who McMahon has always been a huge fan of, surpassing Flair's record.

Speaking of records, current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record by becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, so it doesn't look like the WWE is currently against surpassing iconic records at this stage in the company's lifetime, and replacing those records with current era superstars who will, of course, become the legends of tomorrow.