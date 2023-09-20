Highlights LA Knight's contract negotiations with WWE may be affected by Triple H's alleged reluctance to pay him big money compared to other top superstars.

Kevin Nash claims that Triple H doesn't think Knight is capable of doing his own thing and apparently accused him of stealing other people's gimmicks.

Nash also alleges that Triple H joked about Knight's age and expressed concerns about his fan appeal and talent compared to other wrestlers.

LA Knight is one of the biggest stars in all of WWE now, but apparently Triple H isn't willing to pay him big money, at least according to Kevin Nash.

In response to Knight referencing a verbal mistake made previously made by Nash during a promo on SmackDown, the former nWo member has hit back by discussing what Triple H has allegedly told him about ongoing contract negotiations.

LA Knight is undoubtedly one of the most popular superstars that WWE’s creative team have at their disposal. With his insane charisma and over catchphrases, any arena seems to come unglued when fans hear his name blasted over the speakers at the start of his theme song.

Latest news on LA Knight

Many have been clamouring for Knight to be rewarded with championship gold in the last few months, with many still hopeful that his time will come following his unsuccessful pursuit of both the Money in the Bank briefcase and the United States Title.

While fans are still waiting for a substantial push for "the megastar", it may be more likely to occur if WWE are successful in their quest to renew the 40-year-old’s contract, probably wanting to tie him down to the company before committing to a long-term push.

What is Triple H being accused of saying about LA Knight's new contract.

To comment on what might be happening when it comes to Knight being offered a new WWE deal, Kevin Nash has spoken on his Kliq This podcast, referencing a shot that LA aimed at him during a recent promo and claiming that all the popular star does is steal other people’s gimmicks.

In short, Nash has accused Triple H of telling him that he doesn't want to pay Knight big money, like other top WWE Superstars, because he doesn't think he's capetable of doing his own thing.

I had read different things where he took a shot at me, and I said, ‘How’s that really taking a shot at me?’ I said, ‘So what you’re basically saying is this is a guy that basically is a bottom feeder. I mean, the guy, it took him 29 years to get over, so he’s gonna make mistakes along the way because he wasn’t like he had any kind of clear-cut pattern or plans to make it besides he figured he just, The Rock and Steve have been gone long enough that he would just do their sh*t. I hear, I see where he’s up for a new contract. So I called Triple H. I said, ‘What’s the deal with this?

Name LA Knight Age 40 Height 6ft 1" Weight 240lbs Trained By Cody Hawk Debut 2003 Titles Won 1x Million Dollar Championship

During the podcast, Nash alledges that Triple H joked about Knight's age during a conversation they had, and poked stated that negotiations, which started out well, had reached a roadblock.

You know, because early it said that, you know, negotiations are going great and all of a sudden it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, he goes, ‘I didn’t understand why this kid, and I use that term lightly.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? He goes, ‘Kid. The guy is my age.’ I said, ‘I don’t think he’s quite your age.’ ‘ He’s pretty damn close.’ ‘I said, are you more worried about the fact his fan appeal will recede as fast as his hairline is? Is that something you’re worried about?

Nash even claims that Triple H told him that he wouldn't be happy to pay Knight what he's after because he doesn't deserve the same pay as wrestlers who are doing their own stuff.

It’s bad enough like I said, unless you’re just a knob gobbler, there’s no way you would pick those sunglasses as a pair of sunglasses that you would wear. Paul said, ‘We’re so far apart because the only way I’ll sign this guy is on a nostalgia act.’ I said, ‘You mean like me, like, be on the legends.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, well he’s doing their sh*t. I can’t give him the same pay as guys that are going out there and doing original sh*t.

Of course, this is hearsay on the part of Kevin Nash, as we can’t say for sure whether such a conversation between he Triple H actually took place, but, if it did, it would go a long way in explaining why the former NXT perhaps hasn’t been pushed to the extent that some viewers want him to be.

Last week, The Megastar did exclaim that he’d soon have championships in his future, listing all of WWE’s current singles champions as potential targets. It’s unclear which specific belt he has his eyes set on, but, Dana will get restless if he doesn’t have golf around his waist soon.

As always, should anything regarding ongoing discussions over LA Knight’s future with WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.