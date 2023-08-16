Highlights WWE Champion Kevin Nash wanted to be involved with SummerSlam, and even pitched it to WWE

When he knew he was going to be in the area, a former WWE name wanted to be involved with SummerSlam, something which Triple H had no interest in.

Kevin Nash has had quite the career in professional wrestling, being known for stints in WWE, WCW and TNA.

Throughout his time in the industry, he became associated with Scott Hall as part of a team known as ‘The Outsiders’ as well as being a member of a Hulk Hogan led New World Order.

Who is Kevin Nash?

In terms of titles, Nash found success across both of the two companies that were locked into the Monday Night Wars, being a five-time WCW Champion and holding the WWF Title on one occasion.

So, with all that said, Nash is one of the most recognisable men in industry history and could easily boost any on-screen product. In fact, he has previous for getting involved in storylines even past his active in-ring days.

His most recent venture into WWE’s on-screen proceedings came in 2011, where he was heavily involved with the infamous ‘Summer Of Punk’ storyline.

At that year’s SummerSlam, following the main event match between CM Punk and John Cena, he stormed down to the ring and nailed the Chicago-born star with a Jackknife Powerbomb.

From there, he became intertwined with both Punk and Triple H, even having a suspended sledgehammer ladder match with The Game at that year’s TLC Premium Live Event.

Though, with that being around 12 years ago, it’s certainly been a while since WWE utilised ‘Big Daddy Cool’ as part of their programming.

Despite not wrestling since 2018 and announcing his official retirement two years later, the now 64-year-old could still be used by WWE in a non-wrestling capacity, something which the man himself is very aware of.

What pitch did Kevin Nash make?

Talking on Kliq This TV, Nash revealed that he offered his services to WWE for this year’s SummerSlam, which took place on August the 5th in Detroit.

The star suggested that he could have been set up with a camera crew outside of Ford Field, possibly using it as an opportunity to interact with fans as they arrived, though, this pitch was rejected by the company.

I asked if I could be involved. I asked if I could be the Master of Ceremonies. I’m not b***********. Deaf ears baby. I guess they didn’t want this m************ liberal anywhere near that program (he laughs). I would have been great with a camera crew like outside Ford Field talking with the Detroit fans and the fans from around the world that came in. I think that they think that I would just probably have said no, but I wouldn’t have actually done it because I was there.

Image credits: WWE

Nash continues to suffer from nerve compression and neck issues, so wouldn’t have been able to get physical at SummerSlam if Triple H had wanted him to.

It appears the company simply didn’t want him to have any involvement in the recent spectacle in Detroit.