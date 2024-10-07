WWE Bad Blood may have gone off the air with The Rock making his much-anticipated return to the company. However, that wasn't the last piece of major footage to emerge from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kevin Owens has looked close to turning heel in recent months following his two defeats to Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, and so it was no surprise to see him finally snap on 'The American Nightmare'. What was a shock, though, was that the turn didn't take place on WWE television.

Footage captured by fans after the Premium Live Event showed Owens having a conversation with Rhodes in the parking lot outside the champion's private bus that gradually became more and more heated. The nature of the footage meant that there was no audio, but 'KO' ultimately lost it and brutally assaulted his former tag team partner. The altercation was quickly broken up by WWE officials, including former United States Champion Bobby Roode, before a dazed Rhodes was helped into his bus.

Kevin Owens' Attack on Cody Rhodes After WWE Bad Blood was A Truly Unique Angle

The decision to not put the turn on WWE TV paid off hugely

In relying entirely on fan footage and social media buzz to make the angle work, WWE was taking something of a risk. As it turned out, it was one well worth taking. Clips of the turn quickly went viral, meaning that more eyeballs ended up seeing the footage than would have done had the same attack happened on an episode of SmackDown.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

In an effort to continue to sell one of the most creative heel turns in company history, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H took to social media on Sunday night to make a statement on the viral footage.

Triple H Acknowledges Owens' Attack on Cody Rhodes in Statement

'The Game' choosing to address the incident on social media again separates it from your standard WWE angle, as it's not something he typically does. It is likely that the footage will air in some form on this week's WWE SmackDown, although Rhodes and Owens aren't expected to meet at the company's next Premium Live Event.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes' most recent win over Kevin Owens came at WWE Bash in Berlin in August.

That is because WWE Champion Rhodes is currently scheduled to tangle with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Crown Jewel on the 2nd of November for the newly-created Crown Jewel Championship. Rhodes and Owens will undoubtedly share the squared circle again, though, with KO likely to be given a third opportunity to win his first world title in the company since 2016.

WWE continues to break new ground with its multi-layered storytelling under Triple H. With the success of this most recent angle, it looks to be something that fans can expect to see more of in the coming months.