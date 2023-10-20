Highlights Nick Aldis was originally brought into WWE as a producer but was later transitioned into an on-air talent as SmackDown General Manager.

There were discussions of having Mickie James, Aldis' real-life wife, join WWE as a co-GM alongside him, but these plans were ultimately scrapped.

Aldis and James have previously worked together in IMPACT Wrestling and their on-screen chemistry was well-received, making the idea of them working together in WWE intriguing.

Nick Aldis made his television debut for WWE last week when he was announced as the SmackDown General Manager, but that wasn't originally how Triple H had plans for things to play out.

The former NWA World Champion joined the company back in the summer and was working on a trial basis behind the scenes as a producer, but the decision was made to transition him into an on-air talent, and he signed a full-time deal as a result.

Adam Pearce, who was running both Raw and SmackDown for a while, was promoted to the sole GM of the company's flagship show on Monday nights, meaning Triple H needed someone to pick someone to come in and take charge of the blue brand.

'The Game' eventually settled on Aldis, who has proven time and time again over the years how talented he is with a microphone in his hand, and he'll almost certainly be a fantastic choice to run the show.

READ MORE: WWE: Latest Triple H signing officially confirmedInterestingly, though, the plan wasn't always 100% set in stone and for a while, Triple H and co actually considered bringing in a VERY familiar face to help him run SmackDown alongside Aldis, with the pair working as co-GMs.

Plans for Mickie James to return to WWE were scrapped

WWE decided to push Aldis as an on-screen figure, but it's now emerged that his real-life wife was also considered for the role. WrestleVotes noted that WWE considered having Mickie James return to the company to star as a co-GM alongside her husband, Nick Aldis.

The report was released on Friday last week, shortly before the Englishman's new role as confirmed by Triple H on TV. The 'tremendous' James didn't end up appearing on the show, seemingly confirming that plans for her return has been dropped.

Within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Nick Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though.

Mickie, who has now had two separate stints working for WWE, was regularly one of the most entertaining aspects of the shows she was booked on, and fans would welcome her back into the fold with open arms.

The idea of Triple H bringing James back would have only been made more intriguing by her real-life relationship with Aldis. The pair have been married for over a decade now, and have a son together too. Seeing them work as an act on TV would have definitely been interesting.

The pair have worked together onscreen in IMPACT Wrestling in the past, but watching them interact in WWE would have added a new wrinkle to the co-GM shtick that we've seen in the past. Ultimately, Triple H didn't move forward with the idea and James wasn't brought back and continues to work elsewhere.

Ring Name Mickie James Real Name Mickie Laree James Date of Birth August 31, 1979 (age 44) Height 5 ft 4 in Hometown Richmond, Virginia Debut 1999 Finisher Mick-Kick

Nick Aldis and Mickie James worked together in IMPACT Wrestling

During James' feud with Chelsea Green, who is also now working for WWE, Aldis was brought in to team up with his wife against the Women's Tag Team Champion and her husband, Matt Cardona. It was the first real taste of seeing the two work together on-screen in a significant role, and it proved to be successful.

At Multiverse of Matches in April 2022, Aldis and James beat their opponents in a fine tag team match, and it showed how effective the pair could work together onscreen. So, while WWE eventually didn't go through with the idea of bringing James back and pairing her up with her husband, it would have been pretty excellent if they did.