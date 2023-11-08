Highlights WWE's interest in signing Giulia, a top female wrestler, is very real, but they cannot sign her until her contract with Stardom expires in March.

Triple H's involvement in the creative team has sparked more interest in Giulia, but fans will have to wait until March to see if she will officially sign with WWE.

While there is a verbal commitment between Giulia and Japan for March, it is still possible for her to sign with WWE at that time. However, nothing is certain and it is too early to assume anything.

A further update has emerged on WWE's attempts to sign Giulia, one of the best female wrestlers on the planet, and it isn't good news for Triple H.

On November 6, PWInsider broke the news of WWE’s ‘massive interest’ in Giulia, who is currently signed to Stardom over in Japan. The 29-year-old is currently the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and is widely considered to be among the best wrestlers in the world today, regardless of gender.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Triple H look to recruit talent who have made their name elsewhere as the likes of Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. have made their way to the company. That made news of his interest in Giulia not too surprising, but fans were somewhat shocked to learn that she is reportedly due at the WWE Performance Center in the near future,

WWE cannot sign Giulia for several months

However, since the initial report of Triple H's interest in Giulia emerged, more has come out regarding just how available the Japanese star really is. The Wrestling Observer explains that while WWE’s interest in her is very real, the leader of the Donna Del Mondo faction is still under contract with Stardom until March and is therefore unable to sign elsewhere until then.

So this is the Giulia story. She’s under contract until March. So up until March, nothing’s happening. Mike Johnson was correct in reporting that there’s interest, but there’s been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there’s more interest in her now, but she’s not going anywhere until March.

The report explains that WWE wanted to sign Giulia for at least four years, but there is said to be 'more interest' in her now that Triple H is heading up the creative team. However, 'The Game' is going to have to wait quite some time before she can officially sign.

Talking more specifically about the part of PWInsider’s report that noted that Giulia would be at the Performance Center, Meltzer said that Bushiroad would have to approve any sort of WWE tryout for one of its best performers while she still has a very busy schedule through the rest of the year, and that's something they're quite unlikely to do.

The part about her going to the Performance Center, I’ve had people deny that. We’ll find out, but I was told that her schedule is booked for the rest of the year. She is coming to the United States in January for the show in San Jose, but she’s under contract and, unless Bushiroad gives the okay and I don’t know why they would, she wouldn’t really be allowed to do a WWE tryout right now. I asked at WWE and they also told me the same thing, they told me that was not happening but they’re very interested in her.

Giulia will be able to sign with WWE in March 2024

Despite this, the Wrestling Observer closed its report by noting that it’s absolutely possible for Giulia to sign with WWE in March, despite either side not being able to complete the deal for at least four more months.

Nothing’s a given that she’s going. She ain’t going anywhere until March, and she does have a verbal commitment afterwards. But it’s only a verbal commitment. And that’s for Japan, so we’ll have to see. The idea that like, ‘Oh my god, she’s going to WWE’, it’s so premature to say that. But, could it happen in March? Absolutely it could happen in March, yes.

Whether Giulia does go on to sign with WWE remains to be seen, but it’s clear that both she and Triple H are interested in making it happen. As well as being the NJPW Strong Women’s champion, she is also one-third of the current Artist of Stardom Champions alongside her stablemates Thekla and Mai Sakurai.

As always, should more come out about the links between Giulia and WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.