The return of CM Punk to WWE has the whole wrestling world buzzing, and it's all most people can talk about. That was certainly the case for Triple H during his post-Survivor Series press conference as he fielded questions from the media with the majority being about the returning megastar.

'The Game' spoke in depth about the former AEW Champion's arrival and the work that went into getting a deal done, as well as identifying the personal growth that the two parties had gone through in recent years to allow such a relationship to be mended.

However, Punk wasn't the only recent free agent signing that Triple H was asked about, with WWE's Chief Content Officer also being asked about the whereabouts of Jade Cargill, who officially joined the company back in September, and has still yet to wrestle her first match.

Triple H claims Jade Cargill isn't ready for WWE

In one the most surprising defections in recent memory, Cargill left AEW this summer and almost immediately went on to join WWE. She was portrayed as a major acquisition right off the bat too, appearing across all facets of television and interacting with some of the promotion's biggest names along the way. It was clear that Triple H and co held her in high esteem, but she's since been mysteriously absent from TV.

It's been a while since Cargill made any sort of appearance on WWE television at all, and she has still yet to wrestle her first match for the company, something that was brought up to Triple H during the aforementioned Survivor Series post-show press conference.

Despite being a highly sought-after free agent that WWE was thrilled to get its hands on, it seems Triple H and his team don't quite think she's ready to be a regular on television just yet. Speaking in the conference, Triple H revealed as much, explaining that he wanted to make sure that Cargill is ready for whatever is thrown at her in the future, but doesn't think she is just yet, essentially stating that her training in AEW wasn't up to scratch.

I have no less belief in her now than I did when she signed with WWE. It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I want to make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that.

The feeling seems to be that people within WWE feel that Jade's training was 'limited' during her time on AEW's roster, despite being helped by the likes of Dustin Rhodes and Bryan Danielson (formerly Goldust and Daniel Bryan), meaning that the company is taking its time to get her up to the stage where she can work like a WWE Superstar.

Recent reports have revealed that Cargill is working several days a week in the Performance Centre, but it remains to be seen what sort of timeline she's working on before she's ready to make her in-ring debut with the company and earn a regular spot on television, whether that's in NXT or on the main roster.

Triple H still has big plans for Jade Cargill

Triple H doesn't think Cargill is quite ready yet and called her limited in what she can do, but through no fault of her own, something many have interpreted as a dig at AEW. However, the former World Champion also revealed he still views Jade just as highly as he did when they signed her.

For good reason too, with very little wrestling experience, Cargill made huge waves in AEW and spent over a year as a 'dominant' member of the roster. Her development in the ring came a long way over the course of her run with Tony Khan's company and while WWE don't think she's quite ready to have a similar impact for them just yet, the future is still blindingly bright for the superstar and we can't wait to see what she does.