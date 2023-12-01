Now that CM Punk has made his way back to WWE, a dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin might be more likely than it's ever been before.

It’s been six days since Punk made his shock return to WWE, emerging at Survivor Series for his first appearance for the company in just under a decade. To say the fans in attendance were excited would be a huge understatement and the pop when his music hit could well be among the loudest in wrestling history.

Once the dust had settled on his mind-blowing comeback, it came time to look ahead to what he may go on to do during his second WWE run, which most thought we would never see. It already seems as if Seth Rollins has set himself up to be the ex-AEW star's first opponent back, supporting the idea

A feud between CM Punk & Roman Reigns is being planned

There has also been talk that we could be gearing up towards Punk taking on Roman Reigns in the near future, but, given that he and Rollins hold the two most prestigious titles in modern-day wrestling, some are questioning whether WWE will give the Chicagoan a top title this early on, or whether his clashes with the two former Shield members will both end in losses to the returning star.

It’s assumed that WWE may well be reluctant to give their newest signee another World Championship so quickly, so fans have continued to speculate about what the plan might be when it comes to Punk at WrestleMania, and, according to Fightful, it seems as if the company may be turning to a dream match involving a legend for next April’s showpiece event.

WWE thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin v CM Punk could happen

Per Fightful, it’s been revealed that there are several in WWE who are ‘pushing’ for a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin to happen in the future, potentially at WrestleMania XL in April 2024. Fans have been desperate to see the match for several years, ever since both men started teasing working with each other way back in 2012.

Upon CM Punk’s return to WWE this past Saturday, there were several in the company pushing for the possibility of CM Punk to take on Stone Cold Steve Austin. So much so, that we’re told that Punk had even had discussions about the possibility.

It's more than just a want for WWE, according to the report, which explains that people within the company are even 'optimistic' about the idea of the pair sharing the ring for a match in the near future. However, it was stressed that talks are most likely at an early stage right now, but it seems like they've started at the very least.

The report has thrown out the idea of Punk flying out to see Austin in order to discuss the specifics of the match in-person. The pair are on good terms, and are believed to message each other a few times a year, so there isn't any heat that would have to be overcome should a match be agreed to.

As many will remember, Austin remained absent from the ring for 19 years, which made it impossible for Punk to get a match with 'The Rattlesnake' during his first run with WWE. But while Punk was working for AEW, Stone Cold came out of retirement to wrestle Kevin Owens to close night one of WrestleMania in 2022, it’s now a much more realistic prospect that he may wrestle the returning wrestler next year on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

As always, as more comes out about the potential of a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.