The plan for Paul to announce his WWE return was pre-planned by Triple H and the creative team, as a way to generate publicity and bring fresh eyes to WWE's product.

Paul's upcoming face-to-face meeting with Mysterio on SmackDown will lay the foundations for their eventual feud, with a potential match for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.

Following what is being called a 'controversial' victory over Dillion Danis on October 14, Logan Paul was quick to call out current WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio that he would be seeing him 'very soon'.

A short while later, Mysterio appeared as a special guest on Ariel Helwani's 'MMA Hour', where he confirmed that Logan will be making his highly anticipated WWE return on SmackDown this week (October 20).

According to fresh reports, the plan was always in place for Logan to announce his WWE return after the Danis fight, with Triple H and the creative team planning the publicity stunt 'well in advance' as a means of promoting his comeback and subsequent feud with Mysterio.

Logan Paul is returning to SmackDown this week

While Paul announcing his return in front of a different audience may have initially come as a shock to many, it looks like this was the plan all along, and the 'publicity stunt' was a means to an end of both announcing his comeback, and potentially bringing fresh eyes to WWE's product following the widely publicized merger between the wrestling giant and UFC.

Fightful has posted an update regarding Paul's WWE return and his upcoming face-to-face appearance with Mysterio on this week's SmackDown. The report confirms that the aftermath of the Paul-Danis fight was always going to feature Logan announcing his WWE return regardless of the outcome.

It goes without saying at this point, but it was confirmed to us that Logan Paul went into the fight with Dillon Danis planning to use his post-fight platform to use a pre-planned call out of Rey Mysterio. Paul was already scheduled for this week’s SmackDown internally.

Paul has proven to be one of WWE's most popular celebrity superstars. Not only does he bring eyes to the product from his massive social media reach as an influencer, but he also has the natural charisma and in-ring talent to be presented as a legitimate wrestler, which arguably sets him aside from other celebrity guests who have made cameo appearances in the ring in the past.

Triple H's plans for Rey Mysterio v Logan Paul

The first face-to-face meeting between Logan Paul and the current United States Champion and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will take place on this week's SmackDown, as confirmed by the latter.

This meeting will lay the foundations for the storyline that Triple H will have follow, which will inevitably see Paul challenge Rey for the United States Championship at a later date.

The next big event is Crown Jewel, which will see the Superstars of WWE compete in Saudi Arabia. Shows in the country have become exhibitions in their own right, with the wrestling giant pulling out all the stops to put on big matches and feature huge names on the card, giving the shows a 'WrestleMania' type feel.

If Paul and Mysterio are set to clash for the gold, the November 4 Premium Live Event is a likely candidate for it to happen. If not, WWE's next major show is Survivor Series, which is scheduled to take place on November 25. Either of these events would be a suitable fit to feature a match of the caliber of Logan vs Mysterio for the prestigious US title.

