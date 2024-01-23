Highlights Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley have earned and deserved the honour of being the cover stars for WWE 2K24.

Triple H has recently surprised the three Superstars with the news, capturing their genuine shock and joy in a heartwarming video.

Cody will be the cover for the Standard Edition, while Bianca and Rhea will be the cover for the Deluxe Edition.

As it was announced that Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley would all share cover star duties on this year's edition of the WWE 2K video game series, footage of Triple H virtually surprising and congratulating the three Superstars has surfaced in what makes for some very wholesome footage.

It is no secret that being on the front cover of a WWE 2K game is a big deal. With John Cena, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Becky Lynch having all been the focal point of the game before, it shows that to be a cover star is to be a big deal, and that is exactly what Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are. All coming off the back of a tremendous year with the company, cover star duties are something they have earned and deserved.

With Triple H now at the helm of WWE, he seems to be a very busy man, but not busy enough to congratulate the three Superstars, in a video that has all three wrestlers surprised.

Video: Superstars find out they're cover stars for WWE 2K24

In the footage, it seems that Cody, Ripley, and Belair have all gathered at the same location under the guise that they were shooting content for 2K23, the current version of the game, but Triple H tells them that was all a ruse, and they are actually there to create the covers of the new game, and they themselves are the cover stars.

Genuine shock and surprise can be seen painted across all their faces, with Belair especially being in disbelief. Cody opts for a very enthusiastic "Let's Go" before high-fiving the people surrounding him, and Ripley, although clearly delighted, remains calm and collected, very fitting for her character.

Triple H makes sure to emphasise the fact that Ripley and Belair are the first two female Superstars in 2K history to have their own cover, and are only the second and third women to be on the front of the game ever, the first one being Becky Lynch on the cover of 2K20, duties she shared with Roman Reigns.

Both Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes then reflected on how this is a dream for them. Cody mentioned it was one of his goals when he came back to the company, and Belair mentioned how her little brother always plays the WWE 2K games, and they are now going to have to play a game in which her face is the cover of.

The footage does a great job of capturing the three Superstars in a very honest moment, with the disbelief, pride, joy, and all other emotions that come with the news. Rhea Ripley maintains being the calmest of the three, but mentions a very wholesome truth, when saying she is very proud to be on the cover alongside Belair, as she is someone who came up through WWE's developmental system NXT with her. They have both worked tirelessly in NXT, made it to the main roster, main-evented WrestleMania, and now are on the cover of a WWE 2K game. It is the stuff of dreams.

With the game set for release in March of this year, not too much else is known about the game. With more details expected over the coming weeks, it is yet to be seen if any announcement will be as big as the one that sees three cover stars taking the stage for the first time ever.