A list of the best WWE Superstars from every single year since 2000 to the current year of 2023 has been tweeted out by wrestling fan @AJG424, and it makes one hell of a list with plenty of nostalgia and current talent.

With names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Cerebral Assassin Triple H, and the Legend Killer Randy Orton, the list is filled with generational talents, new-age wrestlers, and legends of the past.

Wrestlers such as John Cena, CM Punk, and AJ Styles appear on the list multiple times, with CM Punk being named as the best for three years in a row.

And in most recent times, Roman Reigns won both 2021 and 2022 after a very impressive almost 1000-day title reign since the infamous heel turn and creation of The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre also features after making the COVID pandemic a whole lot more bearable with a very impressive run that had fans engaged throughout the entire year.

In a time when many wondered how the WWE would cope without a live audience and massive changes that had to be made in order to be able to put on shows, it was the Scotsman who carried the product and delivered some of his very best work on a regular basis.

Though names like 2007 The Undertaker, 2008 Chris Jericho, and 2006 Edge all missed out on the list, leaving a large debate among fans.

The full list can be seen below:

2000 - The Rock

2001 - Stone Cold

2002 - Kurt Angle

2003 - Brock Lesnar

2004 - Triple H

2005 - Batista

2006 - John Cena

2007 - John Cena

2008 - Triple H

2009 - Randy Orton

2010 - John Cena

2011 - CM Punk

2012 - CM Punk

2013 - CM Punk

2014 - Brock Lesnar

2015 - Seth Rollins

2016 - AJ Styles

2017 - Brock Lesnar

2018 - AJ Styles

2019 - Becky Lynch

2020 - Drew McIntyre

2021 - Roman Reigns

2022- Roman Reigns

2023 (So Far) - Sami Zayn

So there you have it, there's the greatest WWE Superstar for every single year over the past 23 years, all the way back to 2000!

Of course, this is just one fan's opinion, and we're sure there will be plenty of debates to be had among some of the decisions, but you can't argue that it's a stacked list with plenty of legends and future legends.

Will Sami Zayn see out his impressive 2023 and keep the title? Or will someone have a stronger conclusion to the year and pip him to the post?