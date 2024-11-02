WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday evening as Crown Jewel 2024 takes place at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh. The Premium Live Event card will be headlined by a pair of Crown Jewel Championship matches, as World Heavyweight Champion Gunther takes on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, while Women's World Champion Liv Morgan meets WWE Women's World Champion Nia Jax for the newly-created prizes.

However, the likely main event of the show will pit the team of Roman Reigns and The Usos against The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a six-man tag-team match that will continue a fierce family feud.

Before the company stages its major shows, it will typically stage a 'kickoff' event in the host city, with a live crowd in attendance. WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is usually a mainstay of these events - and those in attendance usually lap up every word that 'The Game' says to them.

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the 12th Premium Live Event that WWE has held in Saudi Arabia.

That wasn't the case on Friday at the WWE Experience tourist attraction in Riyadh, though. As fans chanted loudly for WrestleMania to be hosted in the country, Triple H appeared to shut down the idea in a single sentence - and he wasn't a popular man afterwards.

Close

Triple H Failed to Offer Encouragement on WrestleMania Coming to Saudi Arabia

'The Show of Shows' has never been held outside of North America

The 14-time world champion refused to offer the crowd any hope that they might one day get their wish, as he made a simple statement in response to the cries, before swiftly moving on:

"Yes, WrestleMania, it is in Las Vegas, Nevada."

While it is confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas in April 2025, Triple H could easily have said "We'll see," or "Maybe in a few years!" As soon as he made the comment, the 55-year-old was met with waves of boos.

WrestleMania has never been held outside of North America before, but Levesque has previously indicated that he would be open to the show taking place on foreign soil. He has previously spoken positively about the idea of WrestleMania taking place in London, without giving any firm timeline.

Despite Triple H's words, Saudi Arabia has made no secret of its desire to host both a Royal Rumble and WrestleMania in the future. The country reportedly pays a large sum to WWE for every major event that takes place on Saudi soil and would likely spend even more if it meant landing a WrestleMania in the coming years.