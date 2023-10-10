Highlights Karrion Kross is reportedly going to receive a big push on WWE's main roster, with Triple H being a big fan of the SmackDown star.

Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have not been ysed much on SmackDown despite their potential and ability to connect with the audience.

His feuds with Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles showcased his ability to work with main event level talent, and now he may be in line for a big push on SmackDown to tap into his creative side.

Two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross is reportedly going to be receiving a big push on WWE's main roster from Triple H and WWE Creative very soon, according to reports.

Kross, who was originally released by WWE at the tail end of 2021, was bought back by Triple H in 2022, with 'The Game' reportedly being a big fan of the 38-year-old and seeing plenty of potential in the 10-year ring veteran.

Now, according to a fresh report, it looks like Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux could be in line for big pushes over on WWE SmackDown moving forward.

What has Karrion Kross done in WWE?

Kross and Scarlett were drafted to SmackDown back in April, but the company hasn't really done much with the duo to date, despite their obvious potential and ability to connect with the audience.

The height of Kross' career on the main roster thus far has consisted of a feud with Drew McIntyre just after his return last year, and a storyline with AJ Styles in the summer. Both showcased his' ability to work with main event calibre talent at a respectable level.

What are Triple H's plans for Karrion Kross?

Things could be about to change for the former NXT Champion though, as Ringside News is reporting that Kross is in line for a big push on SmackDown over the coming weeks.

If the report is to be believed, it looks like Kross' feud with Styles was Triple H and the creative team testing the waters with him, seeing how he worked against a main-event-level talent and the kind of reactions he would garner from fans in those big feuds.

Kross is a talented wrestler and fiercely creative individual, which is very easy to see simply by revisiting his older work on the independent circuit when he had more free rein with his character. If Triple H and co were to pull the trigger on giving him a push on the blue brand, and allow him to tap into his creative side, WWE could potentially have a new big-name wrestler on its hands.

Related: News of 'Endeavor knighting Triple H' will be music to the ears of WWE starsKarrion wrestled most of his time on the independent circuit under the name of Killer Kross and for the most part, he looked to be in full creative control of his own character development, which did wonders for his career at the time.

In 2018, Kross tapped into his dark side while working for the hugely underrated Lucha Underground promotion and debuted a new character by the name of 'The White Rabbit'.

This character served as a 'god-like' figure for another rising faction in LU at the time called The Rabbit Tribe, headed by former WWE star Paul London.

Sadly, as the group would debut in Lucha Underground's final season, the character, with dark and mysterious origins not dissimilar to 'The Wyatt Family', was short-lived.

The 'destructive' Kross joined Impact Wrestling a short while later, and this is where his career really took off. Killer Kross, an intense fighter who would often channel his dark side and present some truly unique character traits, had arrived and taken the company by storm.

Real Name Kevin Kesar Ring Name Karrion Kross Date of Birth July 19, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 4" Weight 265lbs Trained By Glenn Gilbertti Debut September 6, 2014 Titles Won 2x NXT Championship

Kross was picked up by Triple H and signed to a WWE contract in 2020, where he became a major star on the NXT brand and a two-time top Champion during the 'Wednesday Night War' with AEW.

However, his main roster career so far has been lackluster, with questionable and unnecessary gimmick changes ultimately holding him back.

Related: WWE Raw: Possibly the biggest tease yet for CM Punk's return Hopefully, in light of the news of a renewed push for Kross on the main roster, the company allows him to exercise some of the creative freedom he was known for during his time in other promotions, as there is undeniably a large amount of untapped potential in Kross' character right now.