Ahead of WWE making the move to Netflix in January, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has spoken out trying to allay people's fears over potential buffering issues akin to the problems the streaming platform had with the recent Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

The WWE is shifting all of its content to Netflix, including live episodes of its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. They are also closing down the WWE Network, with it being assumed that much of the archive content offered on the service will also make its way to Netflix.

All fans in many international territories - including the UK - will need to watch WWE programming come the start of the new year is a subscription to the popular streaming platform. Netflix made one of its first forays into live programming with the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, where it's fair to say that the technology didn't exactly hold up well to demand.

In fact, it went so badly that Netflix could actually be sued over the quality of the broadcast, as many of the 60 million fans who tuned it experienced a night of glitches and buffering issues.

Triple H Appears Confident That 'Game-Changing' Netflix Deal Won't Be Ruined By Streaming Issues

The 14-time world champion even joked about the idea that WWE could have the same problem

'The Game', who also serves as the Chief Content Officer for WWE, was asked about the possibility of streaming issues when Netflix becomes the global home of WWE Raw in just a few weeks when appearing as a guest on Greg & The Morning Buzz radio show recently.

Levesque genuinely didn't seem to sweat the streaming problems that Netflix experienced during the Paul vs Tyson fight - and couldn't have been more enthusiastic about the move to Netflix.

"You mentioned Netflix, like, that’s a game-changer," he said confidently. "That Tyson fight this past week did 60-something million viewers live. What people don’t get — that’s households. Multiply that times three on average, that’s the number of people that were watching."

While trying to play down the potential for steaming issues, Triple H did have to concede that even he had experienced issues while trying to watch the Paul vs Tyson fight on Netflix.

"It was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it. So the buffering was expected on my side. We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was a little wonky. And I thought, ‘Well, we’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.’ But then sort of seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering."

Despite that fact, the 55-year-old had a fantastic reply when he was asked if he was worried about the first episode of Raw on Netflix facing the same fate as Paul vs Tyson.

"Look, you start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service. Put it this way, if our first night buffers and they come and say it was 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be good with the buffering!"

It was announced last week that the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California will be the venue for Raw’s Netflix premiere. The episode is taking place on the 6th of January 2025 with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, and rapper Travis Scott among those advertised to appear.