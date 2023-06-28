WWE legend Randy Orton, who is currently out with an injury, may find himself back in the mix as soon as this Saturday if Triple H gets his way.

We are just three days away from WWE heading to the O2 Arena in London to put on Money in the Bank, marking the company’s first Premium Live Event in England in almost 30 years.

Of course, aside from that we will see both the men’s and women’s briefcase matches, in which reports have previously suggested that LA Knight and IYO SKY are the respective favourites to win.

What is happening at WWE Money in the Bank?

Also, this Saturday’s show will play host to The Bloodline’s civil war tag team match as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on The Usos while Cody Rhodes looks to finally get his hands on Dominik Mysterio.

In terms of championship matches, the London crowd will see Seth Rollins attempt to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Judgment Day leader Finn Balor, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther put his title on the line as he squares off with Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro has been mixing it up with Imperium on the last few weeks of Raw, even injuring Giovanni Vinci as part of the storyline.

Mainly, Riddle has been coming to the aid of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, though, the 37-year-old former United States Champion may gain another ally very soon.

When will Randy Orton return to WWE TV?

Per a tweet from WRKD Wrestling, Riddle’s longtime tag team partner and WWE legend Randy Orton may be back from injury soon.

The 'perfect' star suffered a back injury which required fusion surgery in November and, despite suggestions that he may have to require, Orton may be back by this weekend.

‘Randy Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly even as soon as this weekend’s Money In The Bank.

Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 with a serious back injury.’

The Legend Killer could be brought back to even up the numbers against Imperium, as Riddle will likely be overwhelmed by the numbers game at some point during the bout on the 1st of July.

As of writing, how Orton will be used upon his long-awaited return to WWE remains to be seen, though, GiveMeSport will keep you informed on any future plans for the star as we hear more.