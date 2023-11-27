Highlights CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series has generated significant buzz and excitement, as evidenced by the viral photo of him posing with longtime rival Triple H, amassing over 226,000 likes and 12 million views on X.

CM Punk's journey in the wrestling business has been marked by controversy and tension, particularly in his relationship with Triple H. There were rumours of Triple H wanting to bury Punk and not seeing him as a top guy, leading to a long-running beef between the two.

Despite their past conflicts, there is now an opportunity for Triple H to see the potential in CM Punk and possibly give him a WrestleMania main event. This marks a shift in dynamics and a chance for redemption for Punk within the WWE.

After CM Punk did the unthinkable and returned to WWE at this year's Survivor Series, he took things one step wilder as he posed for a photo with long-time rival Triple H.

Triple H has created his own trend of posing with new signings, returning talent, or wrestlers who have just won a title, and doing so with his infamous finger point. Something that has stemmed from when he was in NXT has now taken him to doing that same pose with the Best in the World CM Punk.

The photo has amassed over 226,000 likes on X, with 12 million views on the tweet. These aren't just your everyday wrestling X numbers, this is a tweet that represents the absolute magnitude of what is happening. CM Punk has managed to, no pun intended, cultivate a cult of fans who will follow him to the end of the earth, and pair that with the size of the WWE puts CM Punk in this space of being one of the most popular and polarising figures in professional wrestling.

CM Punk returns to WWE at Survivor Series

It took seven years out of the professional wrestling scene for CM Punk to come back, as he signed to All Elite Wrestling. Something no one thought could happen started out as a dream. However, as the honeymoon phase faded out, troubles started to arise and in September of this year he was fired from the company.

Knowing he had many troubles in WWE that led to his firing, it seemingly looked like a case of history repeating itself, and led people to think that CM Punk was indefinitely done in the wrestling business. As AEW is the only mainstream alternative, if he wasn't there, and most definitely wouldn't be in WWE, then the writing seemed to be on the wall for CM Punk.

As the case is with CM Punk, anything can happen. As Triple H once said, never say never. Now, here in 2023, CM Punk has returned to the place he once hated. A place he pinned certain issues and troubles on. A place that is now creatively run by a man who never saw eye to eye with the Voice of the Voiceless.

Triple H and CM Punk's long-running beef

Rumours were that Triple H took it as disrespect that there were comparisons being made between him and CM Punk prior to the latter being signed to WWE, so when that day did come for Punk to join the company, he tried to make it as hard as possible for him. The duo took numerous shots at each other on live TV over the years, with CM Punk's infamous pipebomb being the most notable.

Punk believed Triple H wanted to bury him, didn't want him to be a top guy, didn't see him worthy of that spot. Before CM Punk's departure, the plans were that he would face Triple H at WrestleMania 30, something Punk didn't want, maybe because he knew it would be an attempt to squash or bury him.

When you combine an outspoken man like CM Punk, who truly believes he is the best in the world, with WWE, a corporate machine, things were always going to be tough. No one had attempted to break the status quo like Punk did, and WWE didn't know how to handle it.

As Triple H said at the Survivor Series press conference: "I'm a different person, he's a different person and this is a different company." Now, as the man that will be leading the charge, Triple H has the chance to see in CM Punk what CM Punk saw in himself all those years ago, and maybe, finally give him a WrestleMania main event.