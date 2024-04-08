Highlights After defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes received his late father's pawned watch as a gift from WWE bosses.

Cody Rhodes fulfilled his dream by winning the WWE World Championship title, finishing his story in a spectacular main event match that pleased the fans.

Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard's gift of his father's watch shows the level of investment and respect WWE has for Cody Rhodes and his legacy.

WWE bosses Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard gave new World Champion Cody Rhodes a gift in memory of his late father after his win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 this past weekend.

The Showcase of the Immortals featured Cody Rhodes taking on Roman Reigns in the main event of night two for the WWE World Championship title. Before the bell rang, Rhodes walked out in an American Nightmare mask with his wife Brandi Rhodes alongside him, with the crowd cheering him on and clearly making him their favourite to win. They all wanted him to finally finish his story.

Eventually, that's exactly what he did, defeating Reigns after not one, not two, but three Cross Rhodes, in a main event that was a true spectacle. From The Rock to John Cena to The Undertaker, it was a match that really had it all, and it ended with The American Nightmare living his dream, lifting the title and then even handing it over to his mother, something he'd always promised he'd do.

Cody Rhodes Revealed What WWE Gave Him After WrestleMania 40

The present was a watch that his father pawned in order to pay for acting classes for his son

After his victory, he revealed in the post-WrestleMania press conference that he had been gifted something from WWE bosses Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard to commemorate his father Dusty Rhodes.

“Something that I wanted to share – I came to the back, and Bruce Prichard and Triple H and Nick Khan handed me this, which is the same watch that my dad had that he pawned so that I could go to acting school. So the level of investment and responsibility that the company just put in my hands, I hope I can pay it back, pay it forward a hundred times, over.”

During the press conference, Rhodes was also asked about what he would say to his father if he could, to which he responded: "If I’m being honest, I think I would want to say to him, ‘I hope I lived up to your name. Thank you for that name.’ Then I would say, ‘Sorry about the tattoo.’"

Triple H later commented on the gift, saying: “We just wanted to give him something that, in some way, commemorates his dad being here when this happened because he was.” Triple H also spoke about his own friendship with Dusty, and his impact upon many others in the wrestling world.

Cody’s father Dusty Rhodes was a legendary professional wrestler who never managed to win the world title. After his father passed away in 2015, Cody regularly pays tribute to him, with even his wrestling nickname The American Nightmare being a spin on his father’s The American Dream, and mentioning his father both during and after last weekend’s fight due to the huge impact he had on Cody’s WWE career.

The title has been a goal of Cody’s for several years, after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and being defeated by Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39. This year, he was able to make the dream reality, and break Reigns’ record-breaking 1,316-day run as champion.