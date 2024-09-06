Newcastle United have had a slightly frustrating transfer window, with little incomings to show for their strong Premier League finishes over the past two seasons, with Eddie Howe dragging them to consecutive top-seven finishes after a decade of mediocrity - and with no-one of real star quality coming in, Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that they could block a move for veteran star Kieran Trippier, despite interest being shown in him from Turkey.

Trippier joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid back in January 2022 and has been a revelation on Tyneside, finding his place in the Premier League Team of the Season in his first full campaign in the north-east and continuing to garner England call-ups. But after losing his first-team spot, he could venture elsewhere for game time - despite Newcastle being 'roadblocks' in any deal.

Kieran Trippier Has Been Linked With Loan Moves

The right-back is second-choice and could want guaranteed minutes

Reports emerged late into the transfer window that Trippier was on Everton, Galatasaray and Atalanta's radars ahead of a potential loan move - though a move to play under former boss Sean Dyche didn't materialise and with the English and Italian windows both closing, not only does it mean Galatasaray would be the only genuine option for his next move, but Newcastle wouldn't have been able to bring in a replacement in.

Kieran Trippier's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 =1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.9 1st Crosses Per Game 3.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 3rd Match rating 7.41 1st

Trippier has arguably been Newcastle's most important player in the Eddie Howe era alongside Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, and his departure would be a huge loss to those at St. James' Park in terms of quality and what he brings to the dressing room - but if he wants to leave, there could be a potential move on the cards in the January transfer window.

Jacobs: Newcastle Are 'Roadblock' To Trippier Exit

The defender is thought to be open to leaving St. James' Park

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that the Magpies don't want Trippier to leave, as Howe has said both behind closed doors and publicly - though the defender could get the opportunity to leave and so it may be down to their sanctioning. He said:

"Newcastle are the roadblock, and they just don't want him to leave. And Howe has said that privately to the player, and publicly as well. "So should Trippier get an opportunity in Turkey in the next few weeks, he would welcome that and want to have the conversation - but it still remains to be seen whether Newcastle will sanction anything."

Trippier Could Be Needed to Develop Livramento

Livramento would come on leaps and bounds under his stewardship

Whilst the Magpies are under pressure to develop Tino Livramento as their long-term option, him playing consistently should not come at the expense of Trippier leaving. The former England international, who retired from the national setup last week, has vast experience throughout his career - scoring in a World Cup semi-final, assisting a goal in the EURO 2020 final, reaching a Champions League final and winning La Liga with Atletico.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Trippier made 54 caps for England, scoring one goal - which came in the form of a World Cup semi-final free-kick.

That sort of experience does not come cheap anywhere in world football, and if Livramento is to properly learn the ins and outs of Premier League football, there aren't many stars better to study from than his teammate. Trippier can still more than do a job at Premier League level and with Newcastle gunning for the Champions League this season, his exit could be massively detrimental to their chase.

