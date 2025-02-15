This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

WWE legend Trish Stratus was in attendance during the Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown in Washington, D.C. SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett caught up with the seven-time WWE Women's Champion at ringside and asked her about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Given that the PLE will be held at Stratus' hometown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Barrett had to ask the WWE Hall of Famer the golden question: will she be at the Rogers Centre on March 1st? Stratus confirmed that she will be indeed at the PLE, but is still unsure where she would position herself during the evening.

"I will be at Elimination Chamber. I just have to decide if I'm gonna watching from a seat or a suite." - Trish Stratus

It seemed like the former Women's Champion was making some kind of tease there. Regardless of her role during the PLE, Toronto will be blessed with some Stratusfaction.